Preparations for the 25th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards are underway

Recently, Charterhouse, the producers of the award show, called on artistes to submit their nomination bids

As fans await the official nominees to be announced, Kwadwo Sheldon has tipped King Promise to carry the night

On January 31, 2024, Charterhouse began preparations for the 25th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards with an open call for nominations.

Scores of fans are looking forward to their favourite artistes making it into the nominee list for this year's showdown.

Ahead of the official announcement, Ghanaian YouTuber has backed King Promise to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year award.

Kwadwo Sheldon tips King Promise as Artiste of the Year. Photo Source: Instagram/IamKingPromise

Kwadwo Sheldon sparks GMA debate

On the X, formerly Twitter, Kwadwo Sheldon wrote:

"King Promise for 'Artiste Of The Year'.. who says No?"

The YouTuber's prediction comes several months ahead of the night when winners will be announced.

His prediction has started a heated debate, considering the several other candidates who fans have tipped as equally deserving of the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's GMA prediction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Kwadwo Sheldon's prediction ahead of the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

@JIGGGA_MAN said:

Kwadwo,,ur man noe drop Album last year oo

@DhopeMax noted:

If he doesn’t win it VGMA is pure cheat

@AfraneNanaOkese wrote:

King dey but Stonebwoy really cooked last year oo Don

@AkosuaSerwaaJua asked:

He should be the AOTY based on the watala dresses and shoes he has been wearing or what??

@wuuhuuu1 added:

Seriously this is one of those years I feel no one deserves the artist of the year. Mid soor, but King Promise, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are the contenders

Expert names candidates to get their first GMA nomination this year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sought the opinion of music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh on the young artistes likely to earn a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards this year.

After careful consideration, nine names came up, including Safo Newman, who was recently co-signed by Sarkodie, and XlimKid, whose collaboration with O'Kenneth earned him international strides.

