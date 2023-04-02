Spotify has announced a donation to Vibrate Space to push emerging Ghanaian artistes to the top of their music career

Several Ghanaian artistes like Black Sherif and Gyakie have already been beneficiaries of similar donations

The donation was made from Spotify’s Creator Equity Fund which typically goes to support music and content projects from underrepresented communities

Emerging artistes in Ghana will be eligible for support from Spotify, a music streaming platform, following a donation to Vibrate Space, a recording studio in Accra.

Already, several Ghanaian artistes have been beneficiaries of similar donations. Black Sherif, Amaarae, Moliy and Gyakie, have all been beneficiaries of such support from the music streaming platform.

The donation was made from Spotify’s Creator Equity Fund. The fund typically goes to support music and content projects from underrepresented communities.

Spotify’s managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy told YEN.com.gh that Vibrate Space in Accra was selected to advance the funds to emerging artists because Ghana is among the countries in Africa with the most thriving music scenes.

“Ghana has the biggest export potential. Ghanaian artistes export considerably, especially in the US...but we really think that that is not enough.

“African countries in general and Ghana in particular thrive at home and we are helping in different ways,” she said before listing a myriad of programmes that aim at giving Ghanaian artistes a strong footing at home before breaking out into the world.

She said the partnership with Vibrate Space is important to train artistes on how to get more traction with the songs they upload, marketing and even how to play instruments in some cases.

She explained further that for emerging artistes to benefit from the many Spotify programmes designed for them, they must first upload their music via a distributor.

"They must do the work of producing content and promoting it through a distributor. Really the primary responsibility for an emerging artiste who would like to benefit is to do gigs as often as they can until they reach a certain point where they get a few hundred followers - it must not be tens of thousands of followers - and then we (Spotify) pick up on your growth," she told YEN.com.gh.

