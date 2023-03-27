The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, has been warmly welcomed on her 3-day visit to Ghana

Speaking after landing in Ghana, Kamala revealed that she would be visiting Tanzania and Zambia as well

Social media users in Ghana have, however, been unhappy over the seemingly low-budget stage that was put up for her speech

As part of her government's attempts to strengthen connections between the two countries, US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit.

On March 26, she and other top US officials arrived at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport. She was accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

The vice-president imprints her name in the sands of time as the first Black woman US vice-president to visit Africa.

Kamala Harris speaking in Ghana Photo credit: @VP

Source: Twitter

After she touched down in Ghana, the US vice president gave an address to state the reason behind her move to visit different countries on the continent at this time.

However, Ghanaians noticed that the texture of the cloth wrapped around the stage to depict Ghanaian culture was not an original Kente fabric.

This realisation has caused many social media users to come out and openly criticise the organizers, with some speculating about what might have happened.

@Bella1Roma, for instance, commented:

Someone took huge sums of money to give this minimum Chaley. It’s not good at all. Smh

OHS @henryniikwao added:

Wei? Then when you’re applying for something international and say, “I’m a Ghanaian Creative”, then they are judging you by this nonsense, and you have to do so much work to change their minds about you in particular.

Gamechanger with the handle @kobe_4dPeople opined:

The designer did a poor job with the kente branding...could have been more imaginative with it...give jobs to the youth na this be what you go get oo. Lazy youth!!!

Police to bar roads in Accra and Cape Coast during US Vice-President's visit

Meanwhile, the public has been made aware of the traffic control procedures that will be used while US Vice President Kamala Harris is in Ghana on a state visit.

The vice-president will be welcomed by special traffic regulations in Accra and Cape Coast from March 26 to March 29, 2023.

There will be temporary roadblocks will be erected as part of security measures, according to a statement released by the police department on Sunday, March 26.

Source: YEN.com.gh