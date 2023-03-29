Ghanaian award-winning hip-hop artiste Black Sherif said he is going to win every award he was nominated for in the upcoming VGMA awards

The artiste was not aware of the awards he was nominated for as he asked his interviewer what the categories were

He said that whether the awards are given to him or not, he will only praise God. However, he is certain that he will win every award his songs were nominated for

Ghanaian rapper and hip-life artiste Black Sherif said he would win all the awards he was nominated for at the upcoming VGMAs.

The award-winning artiste was asked in an interview about what he thinks about the nominations and whether he is capable of beating other good artistes in his category.

Black Sherif says he will win every award category he was nominated for at the VGMAs

Black Sherif said he did not have the categories he was nominated for in his mind and needed to be updated by the interviewer. After he was told that he was nominated for the artiste of the year and album of the year awards, he quickly answered, saying:

We will win it all once we are nominated for the category, we will win it. If we win, Alhamudililah and if we don't, Alhamudililah.

Even though he is confident about sweeping all the awards in his nominated categories during the VGMAs, Black Sherif is not bothered about losing also. He believed he had worked hard and proven himself, hence his positive energy and victorious mindset in the upcoming award scheme.

His fans were proud of him for not having talent alone but for being confident and humble in his deliveries.

Watch Black Sherif's VGMA awards interview below:

Black Sherif, Sarkodie and other artistes featured in Vice President Kamala Harris' African tour playlist

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a playlist which was created for the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, has featured Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The playlist was created as part of her plans to visit Africa and tour several African countries to strengthen their bond with the United States. Other artistes featured on the playlist were Herman Suede and Ria Boss, budding young talents.

