Wendy Shay and her mother, Aunty Akosua, melted many hearts the moment they performed together at a family function

They were spotted at the funeral and celebration of the life of Wendy Shay's grandpa, Opanyin Yaw Addo

Fans who saw the video tagged Aunty Akosua in the comments and applauded her for being a supportive and cool mother

A video of Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay performing with her mother at a family event has surfaced on social media.

Wendy Shay and her mother perform Heaven at a family event

In the video, RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay, was given the mic to perform.

However, the moment the beat of the song started playing, she walked to where her mother was standing and said that she wanted to sing the song with her.

Her mother, Obaapa Kaakyire Addo, whom she referred to as Aunty Akos, the shortened form of Akosua, put her hand in the air when her daughter approached her.

Wendy Shay and Aunty Akosua entertained guests with the singer's trending song, Heaven.

Guests took out their smartphones to capture the adorable moment as they sang and danced along.

They were spotted at the celebration of the life of Wendy Shay's late grandpa, Opanyin Yaw Addo.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay performing at a family event with her mother, Obaapa Kaakyire Addo.

Ghanaians admire the bond between Wendy Shay and her mother

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful their relationship is.

Others also highlighted Aunty Akosua's youthful look as they talked about how gorgeous she looked.

officialnene.gh said:

Some people are jealous, if you see them, you can tell ooo

_acephotographygh stated:

Ala mama shay @mamashayofficial_1

__precious13 commented:

Awwwwwn her mom is pretty ❤️

_adams_sheila said:

Proud mummy moment

ghati.07 stated:

So lovely ❤️

