Kwadwo Sheldon subtly jabbed Shatta Wale and Medikal for using stunts and social media banters as means to promote an upcoming song or album

His comments come at the back of Nigerian podcaster Joey Akan disclosing the huge amount Mavin CEO Don Jazzy spends on the artistes he manages

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many side with Kwadwo Sheldon's remarks

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has subtly shaded Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal.

This comes after reports broke out that Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy has purportedly spent an average of $225,000 on its artistes in the first quarter of 2023.

The amount is equivalent to GH¢ 2,666,250 per Google's current exchange rate.

Medikal and Shatta Wale (left), Kwadwo Sheldon (middle), and Don Jazzy (right) in photos. Photo Source: @amgmedikal @shattawalenima @kwadwosheldon @donjazzy

Popular Nigerian Entertainment podcaster Joey Akan researched how much record labels invest in their artistes. And through his findings, he found out how much the famous record label, Mavin Records spends.

Find the analysis in the tweet below.

However, reacting to the tweet, Kwadwo Sheldon subtly shaded Medikal and Shatta Wale, two Ghanaian musicians who are known for creating stunts and online banters in order to trend, hoping to spike their streaming numbers.

According to Sheldon, such trends are archaic and Ghanaian musicians should learn from Nigerians how they invest in their craft.

"You can't sit here, drop an album and be beefing Twitter people just to boost your streams. It won't work. That strategy is out of the system."

He stated that artistes could not drop an album, and links for fans to stream their songs, and got for media rounds and go to sleep, without investing money and resources in music promotion.

Watch a snippet of the full YouTube video below.

Watch the full video below.

Below are some reactions from people on Kwadwo Sheldon's view on Mavin Records' huge expenditure on their artistes

BLACK NETWORK TV stated:

Don Jazzy is the biggest music executive in Africa, and there’s no two ways about it. Take your flowers, Jazzy.

Biggy Jay opined:

Why do i feel like Sheldon is talking about shatta, beefing Twitter people to boost streams

youngbeyonce543 remarked:

Naaa. Just say the Shatta wale Malli album nobody will arrest you

korkor6973 remarked:

I now understand why his label got lots of hit songs. He does lots of promo on his socials too for all his artists. The man is a real music shark.

yawaddo_ opined:

Def jam is spending so much money on Stonebwoy's upcoming album. Getting him to do media appearances in the UK, USA, and Europe. You can’t have that success if you are a local champion.

chinese_gh said:

Tell them, that thing has passed long time

