An SHS girl in Ghana flaunted her dancing skills in front of a vetting panel of teachers to be selected as an entertainment prefect

However, the moves she displayed got social media users concerned as they expressed their thoughts on the viral video

One of the teachers who vetted the girl has come out to explain the actual situation on the ground

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A talented Ghanaian girl who attends Collins Senior High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region displayed her dancing prowess during a vetting process as an entertainment prefect.

The video has gone viral on social media and also gathered concerns from netizens who believe her dance moves were quite attractive.

Some also indicated that a male teacher in the background was staring intensely at her, which made them uncomfortable.

High school girl dancing Photo credit: @officiallordy

Source: Twitter

However, the teacher, who identifies himself as Sir Cida on Twitter, indicated netizens misinterpreted the actual situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It was a vetting exercise for entertainment prefects. All entertainment prefects are asked about their talent in entertainment and what makes them the best candidate. They are given the opportunity to exhibit them. If she chose to sing, she would sing," he said.

Sir Cida further mentioned that he has taught in the school for over 10 years and rose through the ranks because of his dedication to duty and integrity.

Below are some other thoughts social media users shared after watching the video.

@azakia_clement replying to @officiallordy commented:

I honestly don’t see anything wrong with the teacher watching her dance. Everything seems normal to me bcuz mostly the contestants have to really prove they need that position and it’s what of what they’ve to do

@aboagye_Enok replying to @officiallordy said:

What has entertainment prefect got to do with dancing? Chale teachers full oh

@IniestaJunior8 replying to @officiallordy opined:

This girl really knows how to dance vibing perfectly with Gyakies song... Entertainment prefect were you expecting her to solve math question??

See the teacher's reply below:

Watch the video below:

SHS girl dancing wildly to Stonebwoy's Putuu lands on the floor like an aeroplane in video

Meanwhile, another amusing video shows a young senior high school girl dancing enthusiastically to Stonebwoy's popular Putuu song before going a little too far and collapsing to the ground.

YEN.com.gh discovered the hilarious video on TV3 Ghana's official Facebook page. It received a lot of replies.

The young girl uploads a dance video to join the social media craze before everything falls apart when she is in school and the music begins playing in the background.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh