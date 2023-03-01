Famous fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to celebrate her new age in grand style

The Tiannah's Empire boss turned 41 on Wednesday, March 1, and in classic Tiannah style, has shared some dramatic looks

Big Brother Naija star, Diane Russet, is also celebrating her birthday and has taken to Instagram to mark her new age

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

If you think Toyin Lawani's 40th birthday was a memorable one filled with head-turning looks, you might want to brace yourself.

The talented fashion designer turned a year older on Wednesday, March 1, and has begun the social media celebrations with photos.

Fashion icon Toyin Lawani looks magnificent in these photos. Source:@tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

As is customary with the designer, she held a birthday shoot and has begun to release photos. The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out the photos below:

Skull angel

For her first look, she donned a mini dress heavily embellished.

The sleeves had feather details and the petal-designed flounce was covered in white face masks. She finished off the look with a crystal-like headpiece and white boots.

Hot like a pot

The designer went for the full dramatic effect with this second look.

She donned a dress designed like a locally welded pot with multiple spoons making the bust of the look. For her head, she wore a pot-like headpiece with 'king' written on it.

Birthday glam: BBNaija star Diane marks new age in shimmery silver ensemble

Diane Russet has taken to social media to share some new photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked like a million bucks!

The Big Brother Naija star and film producer turned a year older on March 1, and she marked it in style.

In the photos shared, she rocked a beautiful silver and white dress with a choker neckpiece, posing against a wall and mirror background.

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Celebrates Heritage Month With Pink Outfit And GH¢8000 Jacquemus Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, a Ghanaian actress, who owns a variety of pricey handbag brands, including Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

Every time the fashion influencer accessorizes her look with one of her pricey bags, social media posts about it become instant hits.

The 39-year-old mother of one has established herself as a go-to model for new bag releases and fashionable fashion inspiration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng