The chief executive officer of Kantanka Group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, is a year older today, February 24, 2023

The good-looking fashionable businessman looked dapper in designer brands for his birthday photoshoot

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. is the ex-husband of award-winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian businessman and commercial pilot Kwadwo Safo Jnr is among the young chief executive officers with excellent fashion sense.

The proud father of four beautiful children is a year older today, February 24, 2023.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. is among the most stylish male executives in Ghana. source: @kwadwosafo_jnr

Source: Instagram

The 37-year-old has shared a photo of himself playing chess as he rocks a short-sleeve green shirt and matching trousers.

He was spotted in Gucci screener sneakers that cost GH¢8900. Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared the photos on Instagram captioned,

GOD DID. Grateful to my living God and family for always being there for me. Happy birthday to me. 3 more to 40.

Some social media users have commented on Kwadwo Safo Jnr's birthday photos

officialqueendora4

Happy birthday prince Kosa Kantanka jur. More blessings, I pray in Jesus' name. Amen.

jnr_kwabs

God continue to bless and keep you safe

nnknyarko

Happy birthday to you. May God continue to bless you abundantly. Amen!

tzsafowaa

Happy birthday Ohene Akofena..Long Live King

regal_esi

The only Odogwu we know and have. Long live the bearer of the sword ⚔️

