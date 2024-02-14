Ghanaian couple Harold Amenyah and his lovely wife looked stunning together in their classy outfit for their first Valentine's Day photoshoot

Mrs Amenyah rocked his signature hairstyle and mild makeup as she posed with her handsome husband

Some social media users have commented on the famous couple's Valentine's Day photoshoot

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his beautiful wife Irene posted together for an attractive Valentine's Day photoshoot after their viral wedding in 2023.

The famous style influencer Harold Amenyah wore a stylish black suit and black leather shoes while debuting his new hairstyle.

Harold Amenyah and his wife look perfect together. Photo credit: @haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian midwife Irene looked smoking hot in a long-sleeve red dress with a white beading design that snatched her small waist.

Mrs Amenyah rocked a short perm-cut hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her modelling skills.

Check out the photos below;

Harold Amenyah looks dashing in a classy kaftan

Ghanaian fashion model Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a short-sleeve tailored-to-fit shirt and matching trousers for an editorial photoshoot.

The event host accessorised his look with black sunglasses and a gold watch while rocking brown leather sandals.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actor Peter Ritchie has commented on Harold Amenyah and his wife's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Peterritchiegh stated:

Beautiful

1randykotey stated:

Let the singles breathe

q.tbg stated:

Yesssssss

Alexander stated:

Love always wins

Framehubghana stated:

And she will continue to be a blessing ❤my dbee skin chic with hubby. God bless you, Harold

Just.touch.31 said:

God when

Naashagey stated:

So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

yaaqueen25 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

mamaquality_gh stated:

She is a very beautiful lady she is simply simple.

montclair_kollections stated:

Sis boi … cut off slim girls dey do sassy things oo

Framehubghana stated:

A simple lady with a simple caption ❤no hating.. peaceful woman.. peace follow you…I so much love u

Source: YEN.com.gh