Former Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia, went on a luxury boat ride with her baby as they waved the flag of Ghana

She shared a message to all Ghanaians as the country marked its 66th independence on March 6, 2023

Nana Ama McBrown, Reggie Rockstone and many other people have admired how she spent the holiday as she showed off a natural tourist place in the country

Former Ghanaian beauty queen and business mogul Hamamat Montia has flaunted her exquisite lifestyle on social media.

Hamamat goes on a luxury boat cruise with her baby. Photo Source: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

To mark Ghana's Independence Day, Hamamat went on a boat cruise with her adorable baby. She flaunted the lavish interior of the boat and how she enjoyed herself.

Dancing to some good music, she threw her hands in the air as she looked happy in the video. She also showed the beautiful meals she was served.

In the video, she showed her fans, both Ghana and abroad, the beautiful tourist scenery the country possesses.

Nana Ama McBrown, Reggie Rockstone and many others have gushed over her lavish lifestyle as they shower her with beautiful compliments.

Spot the lovely pictures below.

Comments from Ghanaians

jmurohy:

Happy 66th Independence Day Ghana what is the name of the song?

sandramangweni:

I love Africa, my beautiful motherland

dwelbeck:

Can someone pls tell me this exact location?

flavianamatata:

Loooove this so much

iam_l.incroyable:

This video is just beautiful!

dede_bridal_gh:

This is supposed to hold a position in Tourism. She projects the good rich culture of Ghana and her region. Such an inspiration to behold. Hamamat, you are beautiful

germenramone:

Happy Ghana Day!!!

