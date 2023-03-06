Afi Antonio, a kind Ghanaian lady known for her philanthropy, has blessed the lives of some underprivileged people

This time, it was the occasion of her birthday, and she decided to mark it by celebrating with kids and disabled people around the Opebea bus stop

Social media users have been wishing Afi well, especially as her latest kind gesture inspired them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian philanthropist Afi Antonio has celebrated her birthday in an unusual manner by meeting up with less privileged people in Accra.

Photos shared by Afi on her personal Facebook handle show that she cut her cake with children and disabled people on the street at a bus stop called Opebea, along Liberation Road in Accra.

Recounting the heartwarming gesture to YEN.com.gh, Afi indicated that the informal event attracted other people to join, and the beneficiaries blessed her for the kind act.

Afi Antonio at Opebia Photo credit: @afi.antonio

Source: Facebook

"It was like a mini party by the roadside, right at Opebea bus stop. I cut my cake with children and disabled on the street. They sang happy birthday to me and blessed me. We later had some street hawkers joining, taking over the bus stop," she recalled.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Aside from the celebration, Afi also donated some products to the folks through the support of Verna Natural Mineral Water, who aided the gesture by giving out some of their products.

Well wishes from Ghanaians on social media

Afi Antonio received an avalanche of heartfelt messages from many of her followers, who were excited to see her kind gesture. Some of their thoughts can be seen below:

Paa Kwesi Asuamah Thompson commented:

Happy Birthday, I pray this year will be a springboard into fabulousness, have a Blessed year, Amen!

Giveson Kwaku Manu said:

To God be the glory. A big thanks to God for bringing you this far.❤️. We ask God for strength, mercy and restoration upon your life in Jesus name

Kristina Delali Agra added:

Happy birthday sweet sis! The Lord fill your cup immeasurably for being a blessing to these ones

Despite celebrates 61st birthday with kids at Mampong School for Deaf

In an equally heartwarming gesture, Osei Kwame "Despite," a business magnate, generously donated money to the Demonstration School for the Deaf in Mampong-Akuapem, in the Eastern Region.

Despite giving the school 200,000 in cash, food supplies, toiletries, buckets, mattresses, and other necessities on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The businessman's 61st birthday celebration, which took place the same day, included the donation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh