A woman has recently made waves on TikTok for recreating Rihanna's iconic 2023 Met Gala outfit

The stunner only used household products to recreate the all-white Valentino Couture dress

The lady impressed many with her creativity and attention to detail in replicating the elaborate ensemble which the singer wore to the prestigious fashion event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young woman recreates Rihanna's Met Gala dress with products around her house. Images:@angelicahacks/TikTok

Source: UGC

A young lady has been trending on TikTok for recreating Rihanna's iconic dress for this year's Met Gala.

Social media influencer recreates Rihanna's Met Gala outfit

TikTok influencer @angelicahacks used household items to create the Fenty Beauty founder's iconic dress. In the post, she used gloves and balloons to recreate the outfit.

The Met Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's legacy; this year's event focused on honouring the late designer. Rihanna, along with stylist Jahleel Weaver and Pierpaolo Piccioli, paid homage to Lagerfeld's work by incorporating one of his signature motifs: the camellia. The recreation of the dress had peeps impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their thoughts on young woman's recreation of the Valentino Couture Dress

The beauty shared photos of her homemade creation on social media, which quickly went viral. Many were amazed by how closely the makeshift ensemble resembled the original.

Here are some of the comments on wanna-be fashion gurus who said that they preferred the budget version to the designer one:

@Sandra said:

"You nailed it."

@Tati commented:

"It’s your busy week! So many outfits to recreate."

@Miriam said:

"I knew you would have a field day with so many insane outfits this year ps Met Gala."

@Chelsea commented:

"The inside-out gloves were genius."

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West outshines her mum as she debuts event in stunning outfit

In similar related stories, popular South African website Briefly News reported about reality star Kim Kardashian's daughter.

The Met Gala has an age restriction of 18 years and above, but the rules do not apply to North West.

The nine-year-old has been making several public appearances alongside her famous mother Kim Kardashian North stole the spotlight from the reality television star when they stepped out together to attend the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za