Female dancer Afronitaa has released her official Christmas photoshoot as the year ends in a few days

The talented young dancer looked splendid in a sporty outfit and white sneakers to complete her look

Famous male dancer Dancegod Llyod has commented on Afronitaa's stunning photoshoot

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly Afronitaa, has partnered with a clothing brand for a new photoshoot.

The University of Ghana student looked classy in a peach jacket and white and matching pants paired with white sneakers.

Female dancer Afronitaa slays in tight jeans. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita looked elegant in her long, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed in different angles.

The famous young dancer accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and fashionable ring sets.

Check out the photos below;

Afronita slays in a one-hand gown for her birthday photoshoot

Afronitaa looked spectacular in a glittering one-hand lace gown for her birthday shoot. She styled her exquisite look with pointed, shiny shoes matching her thigh-high dress.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

heidi_naughter stated:

Screaming beauty❤️

Dancegodlloyd stated:

You’re competing with Konkonte!

Musliyatu stated:

HOW YOU SHINE EFFORTLESSLY IS GIVING SOME PEOPLE PALPITATIONS. KEEP SHINING LIKE THE STAR THAT YOU ARE MY LOVE

Naqiyahysf stated:

Pretty Nita

mrs._tt.ocansey stated:

HER EXCELLENCY IS THE TOPIC AND HEADACHE FOR SOME PEOPLE; she is slaying while they are crying

getrich_989 stated:

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the world’s biggest Stargirl

Theuglyouth stated:

WHAT?? THIS IS UNIQUE ❤️

Beckybeckosei stated:

Omo see fine gyal❤️

miss_ekuah stated:

Oouuuch, Mi Beautiful Estrella ...So fresh

Owe. Nia stated:

These pics are dope

heba_esenam stated:

Stars don’t compete. They stand on their own

Afronita Receives MacBook, A Fully Sponsored Trip And Other Presents On Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, a Ghanaian female dancer, who is ecstatic to receive pricey gifts from family and friends on her 20th birthday.

The University of Ghana student looked stunning in a sophisticated gown and heavy makeup.

Several social media users have commented on the touching video that's trending on Instagram.

Endurance Grand Rocks Crochet Top And Cargo Pants To Receive Outstanding Woman In Innovation Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Endurance Grand, a choreographer and professional dancer dressed elegantly to accept an award this past weekend.

The outstanding female dancer donned gorgeous clothes and pricey white boots at the star-studded event.

Social media people have commented about Endurance Grand's gorgeous appearance and haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh