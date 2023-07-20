Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Kumkum popularly called Tima Kumkum, has set a new trend with her wedding outfits and bridal shoes

The creative team found the perfect glittering lace to design her classy white gown to match her expensive designer shoes

The gorgeous melanin bride has won the hearts of social media users have her luxurious multi-day ceremony

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah is the latest celebrity whose simple and classy wedding has been trending for days.

The melanin bride looked flamboyant in beautiful dresses, flawless makeup and charming hairstyle for her star-studded wedding with celebrity bridesmaids.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her husband Dominic look adorable together. Photo credit: @timakumkum

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-two invested in expensive designer shoes to complete her stunning bridal look as she set new standards for her female presenter, planning to tie the knots this year.

Hitz FM presenter Tima Kumkum wore Valentino Garavani crystal-covered shoes for the white wedding that matched perfectly with the glittering gown of top female designer Royal Couture.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

liandacutesy_closet stated:

It was a party , congratulations

kekeli_akosua stated:

This is beautiful, Tima. I’m teary! God's own time, indeed

Zynnellzuh stated:

Congratulations darling

Owireduvivian stated:

This is too beautiful, dodo ❤️❤️❤️ and I speak endless blessings with happiness unto ur union❤️❤️..congratulations once again, sis. So happy for u, and I tap into these blessings

aewura_collections stated:

See me smiling from ear to ear . This is beautiful; congratulations

missdebrah385 stated:

This is niiiiiiiiiiccceeeee Indeed, in His own time, He makes all things perfect

Bello. Chica stated:

this is Soo beautiful. I can't stop watching

yharh_sarfowaah stated:

Congratulations may the good lord bless your marriage

Christianaphillip9 stated:

Beautiful, I tap into your blessing

Tima Kumkum shows off her impeccable dance moves

The celebrity bride Tima Kumkum couldn't stop smiling throughout her wedding ceremony from July 13, 2023, to July 16, 2023.

