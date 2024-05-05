Ghanaian musician Medikal has won the admiration of his fans after listening to his responses to some questions he was asked on the United Showbiz program

The rapper begged Ghanaians to celebrate with him after his successful program in London instead of focusing on his relationship issues

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has granted his first interview after his historic concert at the Indigo O2 in London on May 3, 2024.

The award-winning rapper commented on his relationship status with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and asked the host of the United Showbiz program, MzGee, if he has any message for her as she premieres her movie on May 11, 2024.

During the live phone interview, the Omo Ada hitmaker revealed that,

All the questions you are asking me, you are sounding like a marriage counsellor, and that is how it is supposed to go. You called to ask me about the show, it went well. I wish everybody all the best, I hope everybody well.

I know how it works for things to come on the headlines. We had a great show. You guys should be happy. Today, BBC World posted me; they posted Ghana, which will help us all.

That is what I want us to talk about. Let's not talk about things that will make headlines. We are already in the headlines. You are making me and I am also making money. Let's focus on that and celebrate greatness.

There is no need to talk about other things that will enlighten that somebody and someone has issues.

I am not sure you are still dating your first boyfriend. Let's celebrate greatness. There is no need for Medikal and Fella. We are not the first people to break up. Let's move forward.

Medikal thrills fans at Indigo O2 with stunning performances

Medikal got the crowd jamming to his songs as he performed exceptionally at his sold-out London concert on May 3, 2024.

Ghanaians react as Medikal blasts United Showbiz host Mzgee on live TV

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Simpleblak stated:

I like Medikal answer to this unprofessional presenter . Utv always want to be in the headlines . Medikal,Shatta wale has really trained you well paa!!! From today am a fan of Medikal asap.

aliabebe12 stated:

Best response! Y’all like to feed on negativity and don’t know how the meaning of boundaries.

king_z90 stated:

Honestly I love his response ❤ why do you tv and radio stations like to bring people down? The guy has literally sold out his show and you’re here talking about his break up, Fella too is about to premiere her movie and you’re here nkwasiasem nkoaaa! Let’s do better wai

fordjour_patricia stated:

This same show promoted you very well,Medikal is being rude here

omarsterlingofficial5 stated:

Only today that I gree with mdk

Bayonaghcomedian stated:

Medikal is a proper nyansaniii, he don't want to say anything that will shadow his London show. Dude dey follow Shatta Wale en footsteps properly.

Kafadom stated:

But the thing nu, ahye medikal paa oo. What all did fella do to him. Broken heart nu y3 huge

