A video of a man getting his head waxed by his daughter has left many people cracking up with laughter

The now-trending video captures the man's painful struggle as he undergoes the popular hair removal procedure

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beauty is pain; for one man, this was something he fully experienced, courtesy of his daughter.

A video posted by @kmariehaircompany shows the hilarious moment

Photos of the waxing procedure Credit: @kmariehaircompany

Source: UGC

In the video, wax was applied to his head. He was seen writhing in pain as his daughter pulled off the wax alongside his hair in a step-by-step process.

By the end of the procedure, and after all the hair and wax had come off, the man was seen lying on the floor in what could be relief or pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media reaction to hair waxing video of Dad

iamcoffeemusic:

"Pops just died and resurrected!"

chirondala:

"For one, you’re not supposed to put that much wax on a surface at one time."

graceylisious:

"Who send this man this thing."

sanch10304:

"Watched this 5 times in a row."

king:

"If na boy pikin now, him for don follow the boy fight."

sheyebanks:

"Sweet punishment."

elayneokaya:

"Why such a big patch at once? You’re not supposed to do that."

traycselasi:

"That is punishment."

Young Nigerian Man Shows Off Barbing Skill After Relocating Abroad, Video Stirs Reactions

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Nigerian man who was commended for his perseverance as he displayed his makeshift street barber set up in Italy.

While working on the person's hair in front of onlookers, the man seated a young man and did so while they were both seated.

People who responded to his video on TikTok included numerous who questioned if getting haircuts in public was legal.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng