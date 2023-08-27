Despite And Dr Ofori Sarpong Attend CEO Of Beauty Queen Hotel's Son's Wedding, Bride Trends With Kente Gown
- Wealthy Ghanaian businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong looked elegant in white kaftans at Nana Adwoa Dokua's son's wedding
- The handsome son of the chief executive officer of Beauty Queen Hotel and his gorgeous bride have set new standards with their classy wedding looks
- The gorgeous bride, Shantay, looked magnificent in a custom-made kente gown by a female designer for the traditional wedding
The son of Beauty Queen Hotel and board member of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital endowed fund, Nana Adwoa Dokua, is trending online with his luxurious wedding in the Ashanti Region.
Ghanaian businessmen, including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong, graced the event in fashionable white kaftans and expensive black shoes while posing with the groom's wealthy mother.
Ghanaian couple Kobby and Shantay rock classy outfits
The wealthy couple Kobby and Shantay looked stunning together in splendid outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The beautiful bride wore a red thigh-high dress and charming hairstyle, while the wealthy heir looked dapper in a white shirt and brown suit.
Ghanaian bride Shantay looks gorgeous in a pink sleeveless gown
Ghanaian bride Shantay looked exquisite in a pink corseted kente gown and matching colourful earrings for her lavish wedding.
The bridesmaids looked stunning in matching stylish kente outfits and pink turbans for the traditional wedding.
Ghanaian groom Kobby turns heads with an elegant kente outfit
The wealthy heir and groom, Kobby, made a grand entry with his groomsmen as he rocked a classy kente wrap and black sunglasses in the viral video.
The groomsmen
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey's dapper outfits for his star-studded wedding to his second bride.
On the first day of his celebrity-studded wedding, the new celebrity groom wore a vibrant kente wrap and an Indian costume.
The Ghanaian bride, Cathie, wore exquisitely designed attire for the traditional wedding and had a lovely hairdo.
