A young Nigerian man was praised for his hardworking attitude as he showcased his temporary street barber set-up in Italy

The man had a young man seated while he worked on the person's hair in the presence of passersby

Among many TikTokers who reacted to his video were those who wondered if it was legal to have haircuts on the street

A young Nigerian man has made a video showing what he does for a living abroad. The man who hails from Edo state demonstrated great pride in his root.

The man (@rankzrandy1) sat in the street as he "worked" on a man's hair. While he was working, white people walked past them.

The man smiled as he showed off his barbing skill in video. Photo source: @rankzrandy1

Source: UGC

Nigerian man displays his barbing skill abroad

Many people in the video's comment section praised him for using his skill to help himself abroad. Using a rechargeable clipper, the man had a branded apron around his client's body.

The young man's page showed many videos showing the various hairstyles he had done for people.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Prudence Goodlife said:

"You too bad bro. Are you in Germany."

abitoto said:

"You can't do that never."

EHIOBEN said:

"Wonderful Wonderful."

user1098763681172kate super said:

"Edogreat PEOPLE."

BlessedLinda said:

"More of God’s grace bro."

Collins Darlington117 said:

"Great one...but will authority of the country agreed with this on the street."

omonwhyte asked:

"What about the hairs you cut for ground?"

Mummy victory said:

"My international barber."

World Queen Emmy said:

"The smile is giving."

Bryan Chukwuebuka Fondy said:

"Na barbing be the edo to the world? Nawaoh..."

Source: Legit.ng