Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo has lashed out at Ghanaian female gospel musicians for overspending on their looks

The radio presenter argued that the fashion competition between female stars has gone overboard as they try to impress their fans with their looks.

Some social media users have disagreed with their allegations stating that fashion and entertainment go hand-in-hand

Ghanaian media personality Nana Romoe has expressed his opinion about how some female gospel musicians slay at red-carpet events with their glamorous looks.

The Accra FM presenter expresses his displeasure about the unhealthy fashion competition among these female musicians to win the best-dressed title at events.

Nana Romeo added that he doesn't understand why stylists should hold the trains of their gowns on the red carpet as they pose to take photos.

Some social media users have reacted to Nana Romoe's interview with Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ernruthy stated:

He should keep quiet and think about his singlet or vest. Whatever

Nanaakuaq stated:

Oh fa s))) h)

Iameniiwan stated:

There is absolutely nothing wrong with their dressing. Does it expose any part? The answer is no, so please leave them alone.

ewura___boss stated:

If they don’t dress too, you go talk, ALOW

Revabarita stated:

This is the latest dress for ladies. It has nothing to do with gospel musicians since they are not naked everybody have the right to wear a beautiful outfit

nanceehair_gh stated:

Oo masa what is wrong with these outfits...... tete no)ma naa na mop3

kwamecharlesgh stated:

Hw3 ne nkurases3m bi….they call themselves journalists. Ne nhwehw3 nim bi

whats_up_gh stated:

Please allow them

lady_nurse_berla stated:

Lol that be the trend

Quinmadeingh stated:

All I know is they look amazing

kwaku_da_realtor_gh stated:

This guy ooooh, smh.

Eveykanbee stated:

wei nyinaa 3kasen ….

