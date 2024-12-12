Arsenal fans singled out Thomas Partey for praises after his impressive performance against AS Monaco in the Champions League

Partey was deployed as a right-back during the Gunners' 3-0 victory over the French giants on Wednesday evening

Partey previously excelled at right-back under Mikel Arteta, shining against Liverpool earlier this season

Arsenal fans have showered praise on Ghanaian international Thomas Partey for his impressive performance as a right-back during the Gunners' 3-0 victory over Monaco on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Bukayo Saka netted twice, while Kai Havertz added the third goal, securing an emphatic win at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey was deployed as a right-back during the Gunners' 3-0 victory over the French giants on Wednesday evening. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

The result propelled Arsenal to third place in the Champions League table with 13 points from six matches, five points behind group leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Monaco dropped to 15th with 10 points from their six games.

What truly captured fans’ attention, however, was Partey’s standout performance in an unfamiliar right-back role.

Manager Mikel Arteta opted for Declan Rice and Mikel Merino in the midfield double pivot, moving the Ghana international to the defensive flank.

Fans laud Partey vs Monaco

Despite not being a natural defender, the Black Stars captain excelled, showcasing composure, tactical awareness, and defensive solidity.

Fans took to social media to applaud his versatility and outstanding display, praising his ability to adapt and deliver in a challenging position.

@UPYOURARSENAL04 said:

"Thomas Partey gave everything for the team today at Rightback. Team Player."

@selormafc posted:

"Put Thomas Partey at any position and he'll deliver, what a player!!!"

@Tripple____M commented:

"Thomas Partey shouldn't have cooked at RB, now Mikel Arteta wants to play him there all the time."

@VjWale reacted:

"Arsenal midfield is not the same without Thomas Partey, Rice doesn’t comes close."

@Hustinxwilliam added:

"The best DM at Arsenal! Taken to RB, still gives you a solid performance, underrated, unappreciated, ridiculed and insulted by the fans."

This is not the first time the versatile Partey has been deployed at right-back under Arteta, as he also delivered a strong performance in the role against Liverpool earlier this season.

Kingston chooses between Essien and Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has weighed in on the comparison between midfielder Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.

Speaking earlier, Kingston, a former Hearts of Midlothian winger, expressed his preference for Chelsea legend Michael Essien over the Arsenal star.

