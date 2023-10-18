Felicia Osei got many people admiring her curves when she slayed in a cleavage-baring top and tight shorts in a dance video

They danced to a song by upcoming Ghanaian musician Seven Kisz

Fans talked about her curves while others commented on her dance moves

TikTok star and Onua FM/TV presenter Felicia Osei turned many heads on social media when she slayed into a tight outfit to dance with a friend to a viral song.

Felicia Osei dances with a friend. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei flaunts curves in a tight outfit

Felicia Osei flaunted her bosoms in a cleavage-baring long-sleeved salmon top. She paired the top with a tight pair of black shorts.

She wore white sneakers with black and white checkerboard print socks and accessorised by wearing a wristwatch and dark sunglasses.

Felicia Osei's dance moves

The Nsɛm Wo Krɔm host Felicia Osei danced with a friend with the Instagram handle @allomaadjoa, to a song by Seven Kisz.

They displayed incredible moves to the song, which awed many people who watched the video.

Video of Felicia Osei dancing to a new song with a friend.

Fans shared their thoughts on Felicia Osei's outfit and dance moves

While some were of the view that Felicia Osei's dance moves had gotten better, others were not impressed at all.

Some of her followers also commented about her outfit, noting that she was beautiful and had curves.

amponsah1845 said:

The dance was incomplete because you didn't turn round or your back .

john_owusu_achiaw said:

Unless you come and lemme teach you till you become perfect

anyass_anyas said:

D body is bodying by the way, nice moves

powderguy1 said:

Who taught you how to dance? The person did not try

kesseevans_ said:

But you carry things, Ei

awurama_cassie21 said:

Woow....these days, you're doing so well...your dance class is doing a great job ❤️❤️

trimudewyny said:

@osei__felicia, you really improved your dancing skills

blackafricagoals said:

@su_prymo blaaaa Berra go make money ohhhh, cuz if I hit before you paaaa, I’m snatching her, aboooooooowa see body

Felicia Osei drops birthday photos

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star Felicia Osei, who celebrates her birthday on the same day as Kennedy Osei, shared gorgeous pictures on her Instagram page.

She flaunted her thick curves and fine legs as she slayed in different miniskirts and varsity bomber jackets.

Incredible Zigi, Asantewaa and many of her fans and friends shared lovely messages for her in the comments as she turned a year older.

Source: YEN.com.gh