2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year winner Piesie Esther was one of the best-dressed performers and celebrities on the red carpet

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian fashion designer, Amoani, who has been working with Piesie Esther, spoke about how the team came up with the designs for her VGMA looks

He revealed how meeting Piesie Esther has transformed his life and strengthened his faith through her songs

All the six secular and two gospel musicians nominated in the Artiste of the Year category at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have one thing in common.

They are all very stylish celebrities both on camera and in private moments. Female gospel musician and the reigning Gospel Artist of the Year Piesie Esther is a fashionable woman with a unique style.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian male designer Amoasi spoke about working with Piesie Esther for over a year and how he has grown to love Ghanaian music.

The "Waye Me Yie" hitmaker and gorgeous minister of God, Piesie Esther, has worked with one talented male designer, Amoasi, since the release of her song and these two dynamic creative geniuses won the attention of Ghanaians at the 2023 VGMA red carpet.

Piesie Esther's stunning white jumpsuit

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Amoasi disclosed the inspiration behind this white jumpsuit Piesie Esther wore to perform with other stars at the 2023 VGMA.

I was introduced to Piesie Esther by Abena Kyei Boakye, a presenter at Kantanka TV. That was when she was planning the video shoot for Waye Me Yie.

For the 2023 VGMA, the initial plan was to sew a white gown with a detachable train, but it has become a common trend.

The Waye Me Yie song is a gift for all. When you are wrapping a gift, you tie a bow before presenting it to the receiver. We decided to use this concept as the inspiration for her outfit because the song has been a blessing to all.

Piesie Esther turns heads in green outfit

Piesie Esther was among the best-dressed female celebrities on the red carpet with her green lace dress which had puff sleeves.

The designer, Amoasi, disclosed to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that he was inspired to design this look for a designer bag.

The entrepreneur who supplies us with fabric for Piesie Esther's outfit introduced a design to me and I was mesmerised by the design so I decided to create something similar.

Some fashion designers use satin to line their lace dress but for this particular red carpet dress, we used different colours of sequin to make Piesie Esther stand out among the other stars.

Commenting on Piesie Esther's three Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations and her win of the Gospel Artiste of the Year award, Amoasi stated:

Personally, I was always focus on my work but when I met Piesie Esther and started listening to her songs, I was really touched.

I paid more attention to Ghanaian gospel songs and my life has never been the same. Winning the Gospel Artiste of the Year is a step in the right direction. She has been doing this for over 20 years and still preaches the word of God through her music.

Whether she won or not, the Waye Me Yie song has broken many barriers in different parts of the country. We are all proud.

