Technology has revolutionised money transfers across African countries. Nowadays, it is easier, faster, and more affordable for individuals and businesses to conduct financial transactions across borders. Among the most inquired cross-border payments is that from Ghana to Nigeria. Discover how to send money from Ghana to Nigeria safely and quickly.

There are numerous methods for sending money from Ghana to Nigeria safely and quickly. Photo: alexis84 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Thanks to platforms like Wise, Payoneer, and Yellow Pay, sending money from Ghana to Nigeria is now easy. These and other platforms offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for cross-border transactions. Thanks to the variety, users can choose from mobile money transfers, online platforms, and bank transfers.

How to send money from Ghana to Nigeria

You can send money from Ghana to Nigeria using various options depending on your preference. Options include bank wiring, internet banking, mobile money, cryptocurrency, and online transfers. Here is a breakdown of the various transfer methods:

Bank transfers

Top Ghanaian banks like GTBank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank facilitate international wire transfers. Here is how to send money from Ghana to Nigeria using bank transfers:

Visit your bank. Fill out the required forms and include the amount, recipient's bank name, account number, and bank SWIFT code. Pay the required transfer fee to complete the transaction (costs depend on the bank).

NB: Most bank transfers require an account with the sending bank. However, some banks like Africash by UBA do not require account holders to access this service. Another advantage of bank transfers is that payments are instant (in most banks).

Internet banking

The Internet has made it possible to conduct banking transactions from the comfort of your home or office through online banking. Photo: John W. Banagan

Source: Getty Images

Thanks to the Internet, you can bank from the comfort of your house or office. All central Ghanaian banks, including Ecobank Ghana, Zenith Bank, and Absa Bank, have Internet banking.

Enable Internet banking with your financial provider. Once enabled, log in to your online banking account (app or browser). Locate the option for international transfers. Fill in the recipient's details. Confirm the details. Enter your PIN. Complete the transfer.

Online transfer platforms

Platforms such as Wise and Payoneer rank among the most cost-effective methods for transferring money from Ghana to Nigeria. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

Online transfer platforms like Wise and Payoneer are among the cheapest ways to send money to Nigeria from Ghana. They offer competitive rates, currency conversion options, and low fees.

Create an account and receive approval. Upload cash or transfer money into your e-wallet. Set up the transfer (might differ according to platform). Enter the recipient's details, enter and confirm the amount. Send the money.

Mobile money transfer

Mobile money transfer from Ghana to Nigeria is the most accessible, simple and fastest way to send money between the two countries. Notable platforms offering this service include Vodafone Cash, MTN MoMo, and AirtelTigo Money.

MTN Mobile Money (MoMo)

MTN MoMo allows easy cross-border transfers to Nigeria using a simple phone interface. It is particularly popular due to its extensive network coverage and ease of use.

Dial the MTN short code *170# on your phone. Choose the 'Transfer Money' option. Select 'Other Networks' and choose 'MTN Nigeria'. Enter the recipient's mobile number. Confirm the amount and complete the transaction by entering your PIN. The recipient will receive the funds directly in their MTN Mobile Money account in Nigeria.

AirtelTigo Money

AirtelTigo Money offers affordable and reliable money transfers from Ghana to Nigeria. This inexpensive and dependable service makes it a preferred choice for many Ghanaians.

Dial *100# on your phone. Select the 'Send Money' option from the menu. Enter the recipient's mobile number. Input the amount you wish to send in Ghanaian Cedis. Enter your PIN to confirm the transaction.

The recipient will receive a notification confirming the received amount. If not registered with AirtelTigo Money, they can visit an AirtelTigo agent to collect the funds.

Vodafone Cash

Vodafone Cash is a mobile money service that enables Ghanaians to send money domestically and internationally. Users can quickly transfer funds to recipients in Nigeria through it.

Dial *110# on your phone. Choose the 'Send Money' option. Enter the recipient's Vodafone phone number. Input the amount you wish to send. Enter your PIN to confirm the transaction. Press '1' to complete the process. The recipient will receive the funds directly in their Vodafone Cash account.

Digital payment platforms

If you want fast money transfer apps for Ghana to Nigeria, these digital payment platforms below offer convenience and speed. They are perfect for transacting cash or cryptocurrency from your mobile device.

Yellow Pay

Yellow Pay is a digital payment platform that enables quick money transfers. It supports both cash and cryptocurrency, making money transfers effortless.

Download the Yellow Pay app and create an account. Click on "Pay" and then select "Send." Select the country code. Fill in the beneficiary details. Add the transfer amount. Confirm and complete the transaction.

Bitnob

Bitnob is a digital platform that specialises in cash and cryptocurrency transfers. It allows users to fund their accounts and send money to bank accounts or mobile money wallets in Nigeria.

Download the Bitnob app and create an account. Fund your account using the options available. Under the "transfer" section, select transfer to a bank account or Momo wallet. Change the currency to the Nigerian naira. Input the amount to transfer. Fill in the beneficiary details and send.

ATL Money

ATL Money is an online money transfer service. Users can fund their transfers through various channels, including credit, debit cards, and bank transfers.

Visit the ATL Money website and create an account. Click on "transfer cash". Enter the amount you want to send. Indicate the country you are sending to (Nigeria). Enter the beneficiary's details. You will be redirected to a payment channel. Fund the transfer with your credit, debit card, or bank transfer. Confirm to complete the transaction.

Which is the best money transfer service from Ghana to Nigeria?

Payoneer is one of the best money transfer services for Ghana and Nigeria. It offers affordable costs, security, speed, and reliability.

Can you send money from Ghana to Nigeria using money transfer operators?

According to UBA Ghana, sending money using money transfer operators like Western Union and MoneyGram from Ghana is impossible due to regulatory policy. However, you can receive money through these platforms as Ghana is a receive-only location.

What is the cheapest way to send money from Ghana to Nigeria?

The cheapest way to send money to Nigeria from Ghana is through online transfer platforms like Wise and Payoneer. These services offer lower fees and competitive exchange rates than banks and other money transfer operators.

How long does it take to transfer money from Ghana to Nigeria?

Depending on your method, money transfers from Ghana to Nigeria can be immediate or take two to three days. According to Zikoko, AccessAfrica, Bitnob, and Guaranty Trust Money Transfer (GTMT) offer instant transfers, while apps like ATL Money take two to three days to reflect.

Can I send money from Ghana to Nigeria using mobile money?

You can send money from Ghana to Nigeria using mobile money services. Platforms like MTN MoMo, AirtelTigo Money and Vodafone Cash allow you to transfer funds directly to recipients in Nigeria.

Now you know how to send money from Ghana to Nigeria safely and quickly. Whether you prefer a traditional approach of wiring your funds or are tech savvy and prefer using apps, the options for money transfer are extensive. By selecting your preferred method above, you can ensure a smooth and efficient transaction process.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Yen.com.gh published a guide on how to transfer MTN credit in Ghana. Transferring credit from one MTN number to another is now easy, thanks to the streamlined process offered by the mobile carrier.

There are various methods of transferring your MTN credit in Ghana. These methods include using the Me2U service via USSD code and SMS, the MyMTN app, and the MTN mobile money service. Read on to learn more about these processes.

Source: YEN.com.gh