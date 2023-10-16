Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has wowed social media users with her impeccable kente gown

The gorgeous beauty influencer looked fabulous in an alluring fringe hairstyle in her latest photos

Some social media users have complimented the fashionista for inspiring brides with her kente outfit

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio has wowed her fans with her classy and cleavage-baring kente gown in new photos.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

The top Kumawood star wore a criss-cross corseted kente gown and a charming hairstyle

Sandra Ababio looked elegant in flawless makeup while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set.

Sandra Ababio slays in a lace dress

Adom TV presenter Sandra Ababio looked sassy in a green lace gown and blonde hairstyle for this video shoot.

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's kente photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iammzgee stated:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️

piesieesther stated:

Happy birthday sis

eban_african_collections stated:

Happy birthday

Kwamebaffour stated:

Happy birthday my woman ❤️

nka1198 stated:

Nice Outfit Sister Obroni❤️

lopez_yhaa stated:

Queen and more. Happy birthday to you big sis thank GOD for ur life

arabellaghana stated:

Happy birthday to you Sis

she.is_akosua_dk stated:

Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosua_frimpomaah_saka stated:

You are so beautiful and classy, happy birthday

_amaris.aa stated:

Birthday blessings model

