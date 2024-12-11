Bryan Cranston is an American actor and filmmaker best known for his iconic portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad. He has also starred in films such as Trumbo and Your Honour. Beyond his artistic accomplishments, his financial success is equally fascinating. Explore Bryan Cranston's net worth and career milestones.

Bryan Cranston looks on prior to Game 1 of the 2024 World Series (L) and attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4. Photo: Daniel Shirey and Araya Doheny (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bryan Cranston's name resonates deeply in Hollywood. He has garnered numerous accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, two Tony Awards, and nominations for a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award. These achievements have significantly contributed to Bryan Cranston's impressive net worth.

Bryan Cranston's profile summary

Full name Bryan Lee Cranston Gender Male Date of birth 7 March 1956 Age 68 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Canoga Park High School; Los Angeles Valley College Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Father Joe Cranston Mother Peggy Sell Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Robin Dearden Children 1 Occupation Actor, director, producer, writer Net worth $40 million Instagram @bryancranston

What is Bryan Cranston's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and BBN Times, Bryan Cranston's net worth is allegedly $40 million as of 2024. He has amassed wealth through his illustrious career in the film industry as an actor, director, producer, and writer.

Career

Cranston was born on 7 March 1956 in Hollywood, California. He pursued an associate's degree in police science, intending to become an officer. However, while attending Valley Community College, he took an acting class as an elective and decided to change his career path.

Top-5 fast facts about Bryan Cranston. Photo: Bruce Glikas on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In an interview with Overheard with Evans Smith, he stated that during his first acting class, he was assigned a scene featuring a teenage boy and girl making out. The scene inspired him to pursue a career in acting.

In my first class, the teacher is handing out randomly 'you two read this'…and I got this sheet and am a little nervous with all these people. I look at it, and it says a teenage boy and girl making out on a backbench. I look over at the young woman, and she is really pretty.

In the 1990s, Bryan gained recognition for his recurring role as Dr. Tim Whatley on Seinfeld, showcasing his comedic talent. After several guest appearances in other films, Cranston finally landed a starring role in Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. He remained with the show until its finale in 2006, directing numerous episodes as well.

Breaking Bad (2008-2013) marked a watershed moment in Bryan Cranston's career and arguably his financial trajectory. The series, created by Vince Gilligan, depicted Walter White's transformation from a high school chemistry teacher to a methamphetamine kingpin.

How much did Bryan Cranston make from Breaking Bad?

Cranston's salary for each Breaking Bad episode peaked at $225,000. That amounted to approximately $3 million for season four and $3.6 million for season five.

Bryan Cranston's performance in Breaking Bad was nothing short of legendary, winning him four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. According to his IMDb profile, the American actor has over 170 acting credits as of this writing. Here is a list of other popular Bryan Cranston's movies and TV shows:

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

(2024) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2023)

(2023) The One and Only Ivan (2020)

(2020) Family Guy

El Camino (2019)

Bryan Cranston's houses

The American director sold his Ventura County Beach home in 2021 for $5.45 million. He had bought the house for $2.5 million in 2007. He demolished the previous home and built one with a net-zero carbon impact.

He finished the construction in 2012 and listed it for sale in February 2021. The residence has polished concrete flooring, bespoke furniture, and glass walls. Its initial price was $4.995 million, but it ended up being sold for $5.45 million.

The film producer also owned a house at Central Park South, which he placed for sale in April 2024 for $3.495 million. He had bought the residence for $3.1 million in 2017.

FAQs

Who is Bryan Cranston? He is an acclaimed American actor, director, and producer. How old is Bryan Cranston? As of 2024, the actor is 68 years old. He was born on 7 March 1956. Where is Bryan Cranston from? The filmmaker was born in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. What was Bryan Cranston's net worth before Breaking Bad? According to Wealth Tax, it was estimated at around $3 million. How much did Bryan Cranston make per episode of Breaking Bad? The filmmaker was reportedly paid $225,000 per episode. Who is Bryan Cranston's daughter? His daughter is Taylor Dearden Cranston, an American actress. Who is Bryan Cranston married to? The American actor's wife is Robin Dearden, a well-known actress who has appeared in films like Last Chance, Stitches, and Thirst.

Bryan Cranston's net worth reflects his successful journey as an actor, director, and producer in the film industry. His most outstanding career achievement was starring as Walter White in the popular TV show Breaking Bad alongside his co-star Aaron Paul.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on David Bowie's net worth. He was an iconic English musician and actor who passed away in 2016 due to Liver cancer.

Bowie made popular music for nearly 50 years and sold over 100 million records during his lifetime. Consequently, he is considered one of the most influential rock musicians ever. Discover how he built his massive fortune and who owns the rights to his estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh