Kwame A Plus has opened up about the moments leading to his unprecedented victory in Gomoa Central

The entertainer-turned-politician has admitted he was scared about the outcome as a first-time contender

Kwame A Plus recounted having a conversation with pollster Mussa Dankwah, which strengthened him

After the 2024 elections, Ghanaian entertainer and media pundit Kwame Asare Obeng, aka Kwame A Plus, was officially declared Gomoa Central's new MP-elect.

The entertainer ran as an independent candidate, beating the incumbent Gomoa Central MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, who had been in office since 2016.

Prior to the election, a Global InfoAnalytics poll which predicted the presidential elections rightly had shed light on independent candidates' little to no chances of winning their seats.

The pollster, Mussa Dankwah, predicted that only one independent candidate would make it to parliament.

According to A Plus, he was restless days to the elections. However, a conversation with the pollster Mussa Dankwah eased the tension. On Facebook, A Plus wrote:

"Days to the election, I was scared. I didn't know what to do. At 2am, I called Mussa Dankwah & he answered. It changed a lot."

A Plus secured 13,491 votes, defeating the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 10,541 votes.

Ghanaians react to A Plus' statement

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to A Plus' account of his fear ahead of the 2024 elections.

@Ojualegba1 wrote:

"Eny3 easy 😂.. then @johndumelo de3 he called Mussa Dankwah at 1am, 2am, 3am, 4am, 5am nyinaa. He couldn’t sleep the whole night 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@Kwesi_Agyei_ said:

"Make I call Musa Dankwa to see if he can predict this weekend games cuz his bro dey need cash."

@ABN_Lion added:

"Kwame, why didn't you call uncle Ben?😂😂😂"

A Plus shares plans after victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus had outlined his first order of business as the incoming MP of Gomoa Central district.

The MP-elect said his priority was to recover land stolen from his people and also end the injustices in his new constituency.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

