Elikem Kumordzie and his baby mama looked stunning together in black ensembles at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

The male fashion designer looked dapper in a custom-made outfit designed with black lace and satin

Pokello Nare's baby daddy wore a white bow tie and black pointed leather shoes to complete his look

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has been named among the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards on October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra.

The former Big Brother housemate wore a black lace shirt with satin long-sleeves and a giant collar covering her mouth and nose.

Elikem Kumordzie and his partner rock black outfits at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The celebrity stylist matched his look with black satin trousers and boots as he arrived at the event with his baby mama.

Elikem Kumordzie's partner looked stunning in a shiny black sleeveless tulle dress with a detachable collar as she rocked her short hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have blasted Elikem Kumordzie for failing to impress them with his looks at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kobby_novich stated:

Not Elikem looking like a flower bouquet

Magraheb stated:

So they literally came with a dog costume? Or I’m seeing it wrong?

fit_by_coldchills stated:

How will he drink water

ad_olphine stated:

They’ll later say you don’t understand fashion

Twitchmaani stated:

Funnel paa

Fashiononpointparlour stated:

Shine shine bobo na wale wele

denley_esco stated:

My son got the dog collar on

radi_cal19 stated:

Woogye dien wɔ wiase eh?

queenmae557 stated:

The cheap material

taggor1 stated:

Wey kind Sasabonsam dressing this

Elikem Kumordzie's Pregnant Girlfriend Shows Skin In A Shiny Backless Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Elikem Kumordzie's lovely partner, who made waves with her maternity looks.

The heavily pregnant fashion influencer wore a backless outfit at the star-studded event on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, at Osu in Accra.

Some social media users blasted her for flaunting her baby bump in public places while posing for photoshoots.

Ghanaian Designer Elikem Trolls BET Winner Sarkodie After He Suffered Wardrobe During Music Video Shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rapper Sarkodie, who has won awards and has come under fire from Elikem The Tailor for his shoddy wardrobe selections.

Michael Owusu Addo, also known as Sarkodie, looked dapper in custom pants and a short-sleeved shirt.

Some social media users were unhappy with Elikem the Tailor for disrespecting the top musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh