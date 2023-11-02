Coach Kwesi Appiah's wife has gone viral with her looks at her first daughter's multi-day wedding ceremony

The mother and daughter, with striking resemblance, looked elegant in flawless makeup for the white wedding

The prayerful mother prayed for her daughter to give birth to more children in a touching video trending on Instagram

Former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah and his beautiful wife are among the happiest parents, as their first daughter married a handsome man in a lavish ceremony.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his family rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah's mother got the bride very emotional as she prayed for her in the presence of close family and friends before the white wedding.

Mrs Appiah looked ethereal in a glittering lace dress and pink fascinator to complete her look, while her daughter rocked a white long-sleeve gown for the viral wedding.

Watch the video below;

Coach Kwesi Appiah looks dapper in a stylish suit

The top Ghanaian football coach wore a classy suit as he walked his daughter down the aisle in a lovely video.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter shows off her dance moves

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah wowed the wedding guests with dance moves at the white wedding reception party.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle performs at the white wedding

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle looked dashing in a green long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers styled with black leather shoes as he performed at the church wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Audrey Gyamfi slays in a beaded kente gown

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter looked exquisite in a blue beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh