Ghanaian bride Mabel decided to forgo the tradition of wearing long-sleeve gowns for her multi-day wedding ceremony

The beautiful bride wore elegant dresses with matching puff sleeves and designer for her traditional white wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's dazzling wedding dresses and hairstyles

Ghanaian bride living in the UK, Mabel, has wowed many online users with her unique ensembles and expensive designer shoes as she starts a new chapter of her life.

Ghanaian couple Mabel and Benyamin look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The beautiful and calm bride, Mabel, wore a shiny purple sequin gown and frontal hairstyle for the pre-wedding. The good-looking groom wore a black outfit styled with a designer watch.

Ghanaian bride Mabel looks incredible in a green kente dress

Ghanaian bride Mabel looked stunning in a green beaded kente dress with off-shoulder and puff sleeves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Mabel looks impeccable in short sleeve white gown

The radiant bride wore a short-sleeved white puff-sleeve floor-sweeping dress for her white wedding ceremony.

She wore a charming ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Mabel stuns in a green lace gown

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride looked impeccable in a green lace dress with puff sleeves designed with satin for her wedding reception.

The groom looked dashing in a stylish blazer and black trousers as he showed off his dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Mabel rocks a white kente gown

The pretty bride looked regal in a white kente gown for the Thanksgiving service.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Mabel slays in designer shoes for her lavish wedding

The wealthy bride wore pink Amina Mauddi heeled pumps with embellishments worth GH¢12,000 to match her kente dress.

She looked fantastic in Steven Madden's bridal shoes valued at GH¢ 14,000 for her beautiful wedding celebration.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's Wife Rocks Classy Lace Dress As She Prays For Daughter During Her Plush Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the wife of Coach Kwesi Appiah, who has gone viral with her fabulous looks at her first daughter's multi-day wedding.

For the white wedding, the mother and daughter, who resemble each other, looked gorgeous with smooth makeup.

In a heartwarming video currently trending on Instagram, the pious mother prayed for her daughter to give birth to more children.

Ghanaian Bride Makes Smart Move As She Removes Detachable Train And Repeats Sleek Gown At Reception Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Joana, who wore a white gown with a detachable train.

The attractive bride could be seen joyfully dancing in the same lace gown without the overskirt during the reception party.

Some social media users have applauded the bride for saving money by repeating her wedding dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh