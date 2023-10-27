Former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah is the happiest father as his first daughter marries in a lavish ceremony

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah looked fabulous in an off-shoulder Kente gown with stunning beading details

The happy couple and her friends have gone viral as they performed King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah and her longtime partner, Dennis Agyeman, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on October 26, 2023.

The beautiful bride, the first daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, looked ethereal in an elegant corseted Kente gown.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's first daughter and her partner marry in a private ceremony. Photo credit: @1mr_wazza

Plus-size Ghanaian bride Audrey turned heads with her uniquely beaded Kente gown with off-shoulder featured sleeves for her private event.

The radiant bride looked charming in a Barbie-inspired frontal ponytail as she danced beautifully in the trending videos.

Watch the video below:

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter stuns in a corseted brocade dress

Ghanaian bride Audrey Appiah looked radiant as she wore a spaghetti strap corseted brocade dress for her traditional wedding reception party.

The handsome groom, Dennis Agyeman, looked dashing in a long-sleeve two-piece kaftan as he wowed the guests with his dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride Audrey rocks green bridal robe

The wealthy bride Audrey wore a classy green bridal robe with faux fur sleeves as she danced in the viral video.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Audrey looks terrific in pink dress at her bachelorette party

The gorgeous bride Audrey Appiah looked amazing in a sleeve pink corseted dress at her plush bachelorette party.

Watch the video below;

