Ghanaian groom Gideon chose to marry the love of his life in a kente outfit for the first session of the traditional ceremony

The gorgeous bride looked terrific in an off-shoulder kente dress and elegant frontal hairstyle for her plush event

Some social media users have congratulated the young couple for standing out with their wedding outfits

Ghanaian couple Gideon and Lina, who were best friends for a long time, married in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The beautiful bride with a voluptuous figure wore a green satin sleeveless gown with lace overlay for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian couple Lina and Gideon rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @shapes_by_nelson

Ghanaian bride Lina wore long curly hair and faultless makeup to complete her look. The good-looking groom looked dapper in a black suit and shoes.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Lina slays in a pink kente gown

The curvy bride looked exquisite in pink beaded kente with rhinestones for the traditional wedding.

A Ghanaian male fashion designer and owner of the Shapes by Nelson brand designed the custom-made corseted kente.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple rocks elegant Northern kente

The beautiful couple looked classy in beautiful kente ensembles for their traditional marriage. The groom wore a three-piece kaftan and black native sandals with a gold design, while the bride was stunned in an off-shoulder outfit and sandals.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Lina flaunts her cleavage in a glittering gown

The beauty goddess wore a deep plunge sleeveless gown with a detachable overskirt. Ghanaian bride Lina wore a beautiful hair accessory and matching earrings to match her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian couple Lina and Gideon's wedding photos;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

annies_beauty_studio stated:

Congratulations Lina ❤️❤️❤️

kinesh_creationz stated:

Lina.......A Whole Kinesh Bride .....You do alll Mon Bebe❤️❤️❤️

minas_makeupartistry stated:

Stunning

Kenteklosetgh stated:

So beautiful. Stunning Lina

minas_makeupartistry stated:

She’s beautiful

Solaceboatengasantewaa stated:

Perfect for a 2nd look on my big day

Collection stated:

Urgh breathtaking

Ayoitskezia stated:

She is so stunning ugh, I can’t take it

Saakalina stated:

I LOVE YOU. Thank you for giving me my dream dress❤️❤️

