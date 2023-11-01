Ghanaian Groom Sets New Record With Classy Kente Agbada Designed With Stylish Embroidery
- Ghanaian groom Gideon chose to marry the love of his life in a kente outfit for the first session of the traditional ceremony
- The gorgeous bride looked terrific in an off-shoulder kente dress and elegant frontal hairstyle for her plush event
- Some social media users have congratulated the young couple for standing out with their wedding outfits
Ghanaian couple Gideon and Lina, who were best friends for a long time, married in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.
The beautiful bride with a voluptuous figure wore a green satin sleeveless gown with lace overlay for her pre-wedding photoshoot.
Ghanaian bride Lina wore long curly hair and faultless makeup to complete her look. The good-looking groom looked dapper in a black suit and shoes.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian bride Lina slays in a pink kente gown
The curvy bride looked exquisite in pink beaded kente with rhinestones for the traditional wedding.
A Ghanaian male fashion designer and owner of the Shapes by Nelson brand designed the custom-made corseted kente.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian couple rocks elegant Northern kente
The beautiful couple looked classy in beautiful kente ensembles for their traditional marriage. The groom wore a three-piece kaftan and black native sandals with a gold design, while the bride was stunned in an off-shoulder outfit and sandals.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Lina flaunts her cleavage in a glittering gown
The beauty goddess wore a deep plunge sleeveless gown with a detachable overskirt. Ghanaian bride Lina wore a beautiful hair accessory and matching earrings to match her look.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian couple Lina and Gideon's wedding photos;
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
annies_beauty_studio stated:
Congratulations Lina ❤️❤️❤️
kinesh_creationz stated:
Lina.......A Whole Kinesh Bride .....You do alll Mon Bebe❤️❤️❤️
minas_makeupartistry stated:
Stunning
Kenteklosetgh stated:
So beautiful. Stunning Lina
minas_makeupartistry stated:
She’s beautiful
Solaceboatengasantewaa stated:
Perfect for a 2nd look on my big day
Collection stated:
Urgh breathtaking
Ayoitskezia stated:
She is so stunning ugh, I can’t take it
Saakalina stated:
I LOVE YOU. Thank you for giving me my dream dress❤️❤️
