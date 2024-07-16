Award-winning Ghanaian makeup artist Minalyn is among the fashionable wedding vendors in Ghana

The mother-of-one looked fabulous in different outfits for her viral birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim and other celebrities have commented on Minalyn's stylish outfits

Ghanaian makeup artist Mina Lawani, popularly called Minalyn, has released some beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday today, July 13, 2024.

The beauty educator wore a stylish white dress showing her curves for the birthday photoshoot.

Zionfelix's baby mama looked charming in a voluminous, coiled, centre-parted coloured hairstyle and makeup that emphasised her eyebrows.

Ghanaian makeup artist Minalyn is slaying in a white dress for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @queen_minalyn.

In a series of photos, Minalyn looked classy in a green knitted dress and matching waist bag during her lavish vacation abroad.

Talented makeup artist Minalyn was also photographed wearing a cleavage-baring lace gown styled with pointed high heels and embellishment.

Check out her photos below:

Abena comments on Minalyn's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamabena1 stated:

"Happy birthday dear"

jo_creation stated:

"Have a glorious one Mina"

sonibandi_ stated:

"Happy birthday Mina Lawani as God waters his creation may he sprinkle his wondrous blessings on you amen ❤️"

Nakeeyat stated:

"Happy birthday auntie ❤️ May Allah bless your new age ❤️"

kojo.daasebre stated:

"Happy bdae Sis more blessings "

Amtheirfavourite stated:

Lines will continue to fall in pleasant places because GOD IS FOR YOU ... Happy Birthday Beautiful Momma @minalyntouch @queen_minalyn ❤️ ... LONG LIVE YOU

Kmjonair stated:

"Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️"

the_general_merchant stated:

"Happy birthday dear…..May the Almighty God bless all aspects of your life "

selassie_ibrahim stated:

"Happiest birthday girl. May you continue basking in his glory and favour ❤️❤️❤️"

merries437 stated:

"Happy birthday my love "

Vendajules stated:

"Happy birthday Sis ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you ❤️❤️❤️"

Darlenebk stated:

"Super beauty happy birthday ❤️ May God continue to locate you may God open great doors to you."

Zionfelix's baby mama slays in off-shoulder dress

Zionfelix's baby mama also looked charming in a puff-sleeved dress and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

5 Times Zionfelix Styled In Designer Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felix Adomako Mensah, a trendy blogger from Ghana who has won several awards.

The father of two, known as Zionfelix, travels the globe in stylish attire to give exclusive interviews on his platforms.

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's new designer T-shirts and matching denim jeans that he wore.

