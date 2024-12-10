Kylian Mbappé has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, reflecting on love, relationships, and the pressures of fame

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has shared insights into his love life and relationships while navigating challenges in his form at the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old, currently facing scrutiny over an alleged incident in Stockholm, shifted the focus with heartfelt revelations about his past experiences with love.

In a rare and candid interview with Mouloud Achour on Clique TV, the Frenchman offered a glimpse into his closely guarded personal life.

When asked if he had ever been in love, Mbappé responded:

"Yes, to my mother, father, and little brother. I try to show them affection every day. I have no problem expressing my feelings.”

On romantic love, however, he stated:

“Yes, I’ve been in love before, and I hope to be again. But currently, no.”

Did Mbappe date a transgender?

Mbappe's remarks reignited speculation about his rumoured relationship with transgender model and Playboy icon Ines Rau.

Viral photos of Mbappé with a mystery woman on a yacht in 2022 fueled the rumours, though they were never confirmed.

Marca suggested a split in December 2022, though some insiders claimed it might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Reflecting on the challenges of dating as a global football icon, Mbappé explained:

“Imagine, with everything you experience, having someone beside you. That person may not be ready for this life. I wouldn’t just be her boyfriend; I’d be her psychologist because she’d think, ‘What is this crazy life?’”

The report further claims that Mbappé moved on from Ines Rau and began dating Stephanie Rose Bertram.

What made this particularly intriguing is that the Belgian model had a history of dating PSG players. The 28-year-old had previously been in a relationship with Gregory van der Wiel during his stint in Paris.

Mbappe talks about Ballon d'Or dreams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappé remains resolute in his quest to establish himself as the best footballer in the world.

Although his ambitions remain intact, the French star faces fierce competition from Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others, making the race for global supremacy even more intense.

