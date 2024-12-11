John Dumelo and his wife Gifty prayed in a church in photos she shared on her Instagram days after John Dumelo's win in the parliamentary elections

The actor emerged victorious in the race for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, defeating incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP

In the comments section of Gifty's post, many Ghanaians celebrated the MP-elect and his wife, dropping congratulatory messages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, were seen praying in a church days after his victory in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections. Gifty shared the photos on Instagram, showing the couple on their knees in front of the altar of a Catholic church.

John Dumelo and his wife in a church. Photo source: missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

The actor-turned-politician emerged victorious in the closely watched race, defeating the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dumelo's win marked a significant achievement for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency, which has long been considered a stronghold of the NPP.

In the photos, the couple appeared solemn and reflective as they offered prayers, possibly in gratitude for the win. This gesture warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, who flooded the comments section of Gifty’s post with congratulatory messages.

Ghanaians praise Dumelo and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

derry_onpoint said:

"God factor in our lives is all we need .. Do your best and God will do the rest .. Beginning of greater things to come .. Godsway."

monicaa.a.defor wrote:

"Why won’t God answer and bring us victory 🔥🙌🙌He is FAITHFUL."

queen_dunnna said:

"Don't ever forget God. Let him be your guide in all your ways and decision making."

annorbea.pobee commented:

"This prayer really worked. Cos I was telling myself I wouldn’t vote. About 40 mins to 5pm. I just rushed to campus to vote and it’s the best feeling ever."

Kwaku Manu speaks on the elections

Another actor, Kwaku Manu, has been actively involved in the elections and has offered commentary on the results.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the actor explained why Bawumia lost the general elections.

He cited his lack of loyalty to Islam and tendency to pander to other religious groups as a factor.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh