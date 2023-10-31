Bride With Radiant Skin Looks Heavenly In Satin Gown With Detachable 3D Floral Sleeves And Overskirt
- A gorgeous bride has gone viral after rocking a custom-made gown designed by Pistis Ghana for her white wedding
- The style influencer looked incredible in perfect makeup that matched her smooth skin for her luxurious destination wedding
- Some social media users have applauded the glam team for their amazing work to make the bride look elegant on her big day
Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis Ghana has shared her latest and trendy bridal gown design on social media.
The top fashion brand designed a classy white satin gown for a gorgeous bride who posed elegantly in all her wedding photos.
The beautiful bride, Toyosi, looked alluring in a centre-parted voluminous hairstyle that covered her petal sleeves as she walked down the aisle.
She looked charming in faultless makeup and unique accessories for her destination wedding.
Check out the photos below;
Beautiful bride stuns in sleeveless blue dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot
The style influencer Toyosi looked impeccable in a blue tulle dress and long, lustrous hairstyle for her pre-wedding shoot.
The handsome groom with well-styled dreadlocks wore a two-piece short-sleeved outfit paired with black shoes.
Check out the photos below;
Beautiful bride Toyosi hosts a lavish pre-wedding party
The fashionista wore a classy pink dress as she hosted her bridesmaids in her home before her destination wedding in October 2023.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride Toyosi's wedding gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
mrs_a_s_a stated:
At first glance, I thought it was Gabrielle union ……so beautiful ❤️❤️
Detailsbyneyomi stated:
Clean ❤️
Leeyaskitchen stated:
She’s a Beauty ❤️
therealmonimontana stated:
so beautiful
allthings_drfefe stated:
You sure did your thing‼️on this one
Stylecheckbydee stated:
So beautiful and elegant
styled_by_makaii stated:
Another classic one, chaiiiii it's on
Dr. Larababyy stated:
She was the prettiest bride I ever saw
harriet_cjongal stated:
Stunning
Esinamx stated:
Your dresses are beautiful
Sammystylin stated:
Whew a goddess! This look is flawless @mua_ttt_tia
the_face_architect1 stated:
MY LORD THIS IS GORGEOUS!!!
