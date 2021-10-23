Ghanaian actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has once again got international attention.

This time, the Kumawood star has got featured on the page of German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund's official English account on Twitter posted a video of Akrobeto on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Akrobeto has caught the attention of Dortmund

Source: Instagram

The video shows Akrobeto on his hilarious 'mock news' programme on United Television (UTV), The Real News.

In the video, Akrobeto was seen mentioning fixtures (list of matches0 for the German Bundesliga.

Getting to the turn of Dortmund who were supposed to play Arminia Bielefeld, Akrobeto struggled to mention the names o the teams.

