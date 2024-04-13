TV star Akushika Acquaye trended on social media on Saturday, April 13, 2024

Her trend followed photos of her being shared by GTV's official Facebook page

The post sparked admiration for Akushika, with many fans hailing her as a role model

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Akushika Acquaye has been trending online after the latest photos of her emerged online.

Akushika, a mainstay on the national broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from the mid-1990s to the 2010s, has not been regularly on the screens for some time.

Having risen through the ranks to become the Acting Director of Television at GBC, she has taken a back seat and rarely appears on the screens.

In a rare Facebook post, Ghana Television (GTV) 's official page shared some photos of Akushika Acquaye.

The photos showed the beloved broadcaster looking beautiful in a t-shirt and skirt. She looked to be working, as she had a laptop computer in front of her.

Sharing the photos, the page described her as a 'woman of valour' in competence and character who should be emulated.

"Meet Akushika Acquaye. She joined GBC in 1995 and by dint of hard work,rose through the ranks to become the Director of Television for the National Broadcaster.

"She’s a true definition of a ‘Woman of Valour’ in competence and in character, worth emulating by all young Journalists and other young women.

"Ladies and gentlemen, fellow Ghanaians, Akushika Acquaye to the whole wiase.✌✊," the caption read.

Ghanaians hail Akushika Acquaye

The post struck a chord with social media users. Many praised the ace broadcaster as role model.

Khukhu Akhu said:

Aaww Aunty Akushika we really miss u. My grandma use to wave at you anytime you come on the screen and she claimed she knew your mum at Keta market

Hanan-Confidence Abdul said:

This woman made our childhood. And she still looks the same. She's not just a Woman of Valour but an Eve of Timeless Beauty. GTV Ghana Admin, send my felicitations to Auntie Akushika.

Mawuena Zewu Glover said:

Chale these are the veterans ooo...on our screens every night at 7pm. Good times! Wish her good health, long life and lots of happiness!

Ato Dadzie said:

Role model to us all. Kudos Admin, for this. People like this are worth celebrating Always!

