The Volta Regional Representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful surprised her fans with her incredible performance to win the Star Performer Award

The ever-gorgeous Selorm automatically made it to the top five, giving her a chance to compete in the finale

Some social media users have commended Selorm for making her region proud and impressing the judges

Selorm Magdalene Gadah from the Volta Region was among the exceptional ladies who earned the top five spots to compete for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful ultimate title, cash and a brand new car.

Volta Region's Selorm wins the Star Performer Award. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The intelligent and gorgeous Volta Regional representative won the Star Performer Award after her emotional and flawless presentation about the relocation of the Ewes to the present settlement.

Watch the video below;

Selorm wins Best Costume Award

The gorgeous fashionista Selorm, with an infectious smile, won the Best Costume award at the last Ghana's Most Beautiful eviction show.

Selorm was the first contestant to win the Star Performer Award

Ghanaian beauty queen Selorm was the first 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant to win the Star Performer.

Most Ghanaians were unhappy and argued that Bono Region's Kwartemaa deserved the award for her stellar presentation.

Watch the video below;

Some social media have commented on the trending video as Selorm wins Star Performer award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ms_decu stated:

Selorm surprise her enemies

i_am_xorlali stated:

I am here to deal with any Torgbe agorkorli descendant if they try to post any hate comment here yakam3 vi oh midzol3fi Amernorvi oo n3ho❤️❤️

___Koenya stated:

The Volta stars❤️❤️❤️

Mimagifty stated:

Well deserved, Selorm. Congratulations dear. Well deserved.

Elormcollection stated:

You deserved it, girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Elizabeth.Mensah stated:

Am super proud of you @selorm_gmb23 you're a true example of transformation❤️❤️❤️❤️ Neho

gh_doll32 stated:

Oh my God I’m impressed @selorm_gmb23 congratulations

rebecca_pheonix stated:

She was given the awards so that Serwaah would be evicted, but God’s not man. @tv3_ghana it’s very evident you don’t accumulate performances but just votes. Your time will definitely come

Serwaah Wins Star Performer Award: "She's Been Underrated For So Long"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Western Region's Serwaa, who won her first award in Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The Melanin Beauty gave an in-depth presentation about low self-esteem and beauty standards affecting the youth in Ghana.

Some social media users applauded the judges for honouring her with the Star Performer award.

Source: YEN.com.gh