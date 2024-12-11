Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted to John Mahama's victory in the December election

The legendary forward charged Ghanaians to support the NDC government to succeed for the good of the country

Gyan, who retired in 2023, will host the first edition of his All Regional Games in 2025 after it was moved from 2024

Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to support the incoming NDC government.

The National Democratic Congress were declared winners of the December 7 election after securing 56% of the votes. John Mahama will assume office as president on January 27, 2024.

Reflecting on the election, Gyan took to social media to urge Ghanaians to support the Mahama led government for the country to succeed. He also advised Ghanaians to change their attitudes, which have plunged the country into tough times.

"You know, when there is an issue, I will share my thoughts. Let's support the government. Any government that comes to power let's support them. When you go and buy things at GHC 50 and you sell them at GHC 1000, the country will go through hardship," he said.

"Ghana has decided, let's put party politics aside, and if your party has won, focus on government and for us as citizens, we will also support," he added.

"We also have to change our attitudes and we have to support the new government. Let's congratulate the new government and that is my message."

Gyan's All Regional Games set for 2025

The former Black Stars captain is expected to host the maiden edition of the All Regional Games in 2025 after it was postponed, as reported by Graphic Online.

Athletes from different disciplines across the country will come together to compete for laurels.

The best-performing sportsmen will have the opportunity to secure sponsorships and scholarships to further their careers.

Gyan withdraws from Bawumia's team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has withdrawn from the Bawumia manifesto team to concentrate on his philanthropic work.

The former Black Stars captain believes as a national star it is unfair to the youth of Ghana to be involved in partisan politics.

Gyan enjoyed a legendary career and remains Ghana's all-time top-scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

