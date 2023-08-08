Selorm from the Volta Region received the Star Performer award for her exceptional performance at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first eviction show

Some social media users have expressed their disapproval claiming that she doesn't deserve the award

Other awardees for the night included Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Kwartema from Bono Region

The Volta Regional representative, Selorm, competing in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, was honoured with the star performer award for her stellar performance at the first eviction show.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants Selorm and Kwartema rock beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Selorm demonstrated how Mama Yakagbe disguised herself as a madwoman to wreak havoc in the British camp, threatening the Anlo's tranquillity.

The seasonal judges, Dzigbordi Kwaku and Janet Mills were joined by veteran actor Fred Amugi who showered praises for the Selorm for her confident and excellent presentation.

However, some online users have disagreed with the judges' opinion stating that another contestant deserved the star performer award.

Some social media users have reacted negatively after Selorm was crowned the top performer after the first-week performances.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamrukky_mumin stated:

Total cheat Kwartema deserved it.

h.o.n.n.y.gram stated:

Arrh, these judges! You keep switching awards, there’s was nothing extra about her performance. It was a standard one. Serwaa or kwartemaa were soo fit for this award. Quite unfortunate Serwaa didn’t even get a nomination sigh.

Abhenafavour stated:

So @tv3_ghana, how did you people feel after awarding her The Star Performer?… Isn’t it a cheat?… This is the beginning u people shouldn’t start this. You are biased things you…We also watch, and we have eyes too…If you know you people can’t real to the show, then it should be cancelled and stop this kuluuulukuluuulu thing…Goodnight…Bye

callme_ampomaah stated:

Kwartemaa deserved this!!! Selorm is a big NO

yaw_jeffie stated:

We all know Kwartemaa deserved this award smh

Selorm was presented with a brand-new phone after winning the star performer award

However, some social media users have commended Selorm for her exceptional performance

the_antil_luxuries stated

I love Kwartwmaa’s performance but oh my, Selorm’s pride and Zeal were something else.They way she said the story eh even if the story was not real you would believe itAnd that is what storytelling is about

gh_doll32 stated:

You guys should rest oo all of them did well but her energy was different, we are here for real talent and energy please let's rest.

Keep voting and praying for your favorite contestants, keep checking all post of tv3 gmb contestants and check who get the most likes and views that shows we are ever ready to support our representatives this year. Please thanks for your opinion just don't drag me peace ✌️

Greater Accra Representative Naa Ayeley wins Most Eloquent award

During her presentation, the gorgeous beauty queen Naa Ayeley demonstrated command over English and the local dialects.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on her post

brie.lla_blink stated:

I just love her smile it's nice and beautiful. Greater Accra all the way. Proud of you hun❤️

Iamniiabbeyy stated:

Naa Ayeley did marvellously Well!! She deserved two of the awards!! ❤❤ congratulations #NaaAyeley #GMB2023

h.o.n.n.y.gram stated:

They end up switching awards . Best costume rather would have been good because her costume is on point .the judges can do better

Kwartema from Bono Region wins the Best Costume Award

Kwartema looked regal in a colourful kente ensemble and native sandals as she received her prize for the best costume. She educated her fans on the origin of Adinkra symbols and how each of the symbols was created.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on her post

ajs_veri_own stated:

Even the most eloquent would have been better

valiant.heart77 stated:

This is a total cheat, she deserves better. I am from the northern region, but this year is Kwartemaa’s.please we are begging u tv3 no cheating in this year please

em_tina_ stated:

Tell us, what is extra about this costume!! In a way to compensate her for not giving her the star performer… Bono people are always cheated. Take Bono out of the context already…

Source: YEN.com.gh