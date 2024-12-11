Actor Prince David Osei has responded to a post insulting President-elect John Dramani Mahama after the latter was declared winner of the 2024 elections by Jean Mensa

During an interview on HitzFM, Mr Osei said he was baffled when he saw the post trending on social media, adding that he was not behind it despite it coming from his verified account

Many people did not believe his explanation, and lashed out at him in the comments section

Prince David Osei, an actor and staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, has cleared the air on the insults he allegedly spewed on social media about President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Prince David Osei addresses insults on Mahama

In an exclusive phone call interview with HitzFM, Prince David Osei claimed that he was not the one who posted the insults about Mahama on his social media page.

The seasoned actor noted that after the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced the 2024 presidential results and declared Mahama the president-elect, he received threats from the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He noted that several Ghanaians and NDC supporters left ill comments under his social media post congratulating Mahama.

"If you go on my page, after the elections, obviously, we were all pained and some sort of depressed because we were surprised at the outcome but all the same, I came out to congratulate the NDC and President-elect. I posted him and I said what I had to say."

Prince David Osei congratulates Mahama

Addressing claims that he insulted the President-elect, Mr Osei noted that he was asleep when the news went viral on social media. He noted that he went on X and realised that a screenshot from his page talking about him insulting the president-elect had sparked discussions on X.

Baffled by the turn of events, the star actor claimed that he asked his cousins and friends who sent the post because he was not the one who published it on his page. He further revealed that his cousins denied being responsible.

"Because it was coming from my page, I came out to apologise and I said I was sorry because people were calling my phone consistently and when I pick, aboa, kwasia, yebekuwu, wobɛkɔ jail."

Prince David Osei added that whenever he faces backlash on social media, he gives his phone to his cousins or friends.

Prince Osei in trouble over Mahama stand

Following Mahama's victory in the 2024 presidential election, Osei, in a now-deleted congratulatory post, expressed his belief that he, too, would become president one day.

However, the post drew criticism and insults from some users, who mocked him for his statement.

In response to one particularly harsh comment, an infuriated Osei called the commenter a “fool” and defended his aspirations, questioning why he couldn’t aim for the presidency, remarking that even a “drunkard” had been elected.

This statement was widely perceived as a jab at Mahama, sparking outrage among Ghanaians, especially supporters of the NDC.

Reactions to Prince David Osei's interview

Ghanaians who listened to Prince David Osei's explanation on HitzFM were not pleased as they lashed out at him in the comments.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@views09 said:

"Let’s pretend it’s true his cousins used it then foolishness runs through the family..he’s not the only foolish one. We can all see now."

@sanson_aaron said:

"🤣😂😂😂😂😂 Classic NPP tactics, deflect, message and gaslight!! Just accept responsibility and be accountable. How's that difficult."

@ericboatenggh said:

"If Bawumia had won, these are the people who would have gotten appointments 💔😭."

@_sevenn6 said:

"Naaa this guy doesn’t respect Ghanaians. No wonder he thinks he even stands a chance to be the president of this country one day. What’s this nonsense Ah."

Davido celebrates John Mahama's win

YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician, Davido, congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama after vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

On his X account, the Feel hitmaker shared a photo of himself holding an NDC-branded cup with celebratory emojis.

Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to applaud Davido for congratulating Mr Mahama.

