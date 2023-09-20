Diana Asamoah has won hearts with her exquisite custom-made orange gown for her new music video shoot

In an Instagram post, the gospel music looked flawless in faultless makeup while showing off her impeccable dance moves

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is among the female celebrities who always make a statement with her looks at any event

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has released some stunning behind-the-scenes videos as she shoots the official music video for the Mobo Wo Din remix after eight years of releasing the original song.

The award-winning gospel musician looked lavish in a custom-made orange floor-sweeping gown by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah.

The style icon looked magnificent in the laced corseted gown with ruffled sleeves as she danced beautifully in the viral video.

Diana Asamoah dazzled in flawless makeup and a well-laid frontal hairstyle while rocking elegant earrings.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah slays in white long-sleeve dress

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah looked angelic in a white V-shaped dress with long sleeves for this photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's elegant outfit for her music shoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

papabi_ stated:

The latecomers have surpassed the oldies in the slay game.

designed_by_denora stated:

The official slayer for Christ

dominickie20 stated:

My all-time crush

nyame_rho stated:

Wob) wonsamu no na wo slay for Chlist ampa

moni_god_10 stated:

If you can’t beat them, join them

darkoa.joyce stated:

I love the dress pretty

amasafoa8 stated:

She is looking good ❤️❤️❤️❤️

feliciamensah672 stated:

Now this is beautiful and ever gorgeous

dorcasafiaaddo stated:

Beautiful

obidehye3mhavys stated:

Pretty and decent

symply_omalicha stated:

Make yourself happy, Mama

