Diana Asamoah Sets New Trend As She Slays In Corseted Ruffled Floor-Sweeping Gown And Heavy Makeup
- Diana Asamoah has won hearts with her exquisite custom-made orange gown for her new music video shoot
- In an Instagram post, the gospel music looked flawless in faultless makeup while showing off her impeccable dance moves
- Evangelist Diana Asamoah is among the female celebrities who always make a statement with her looks at any event
Evangelist Diana Asamoah has released some stunning behind-the-scenes videos as she shoots the official music video for the Mobo Wo Din remix after eight years of releasing the original song.
The award-winning gospel musician looked lavish in a custom-made orange floor-sweeping gown by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah.
The style icon looked magnificent in the laced corseted gown with ruffled sleeves as she danced beautifully in the viral video.
Diana Asamoah dazzled in flawless makeup and a well-laid frontal hairstyle while rocking elegant earrings.
Evangelist Diana Asamoah slays in white long-sleeve dress
Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah looked angelic in a white V-shaped dress with long sleeves for this photoshoot.
Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's elegant outfit for her music shoot
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
papabi_ stated:
The latecomers have surpassed the oldies in the slay game.
designed_by_denora stated:
The official slayer for Christ
dominickie20 stated:
My all-time crush
nyame_rho stated:
Wob) wonsamu no na wo slay for Chlist ampa
moni_god_10 stated:
If you can’t beat them, join them
darkoa.joyce stated:
I love the dress pretty
amasafoa8 stated:
She is looking good ❤️❤️❤️❤️
feliciamensah672 stated:
Now this is beautiful and ever gorgeous
dorcasafiaaddo stated:
Beautiful
obidehye3mhavys stated:
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful: Aduanige's trends after winning Best Costume award: "Her dress wasn't extra"
Pretty and decent
symply_omalicha stated:
Make yourself happy, Mama
