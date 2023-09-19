Ghanaian actress and CEO of Glow City Gloria Sarfo has shared her thoughts after Afriyie's eviction from Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

In an interview with Naa Askorkor on TV3, Afriyie said she wasn't expecting to be evicted so soon

Afriyie opened up about her plans to train Ghanaians who are interested in learning makeup and hairstyling

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has reacted after the Eastern Region representative at the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful was evicted on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The co-host of TV3 New Day, Naa Ashorkor, also praised the talented beauty queen and teacher Afriyie for her marvellous presentation on the eviction day.

You gave a really good presentation yesterday, so I understand you didn’t see it coming.

Afriyie has won the attention of Ghanaians as she revealed her plans to train the youth in vocational skills on TV3 New Day.

I was indifferent. Well, I didn’t see it coming. It is a competition. Someone has to go home. So it, If it’s me. Why not. I embrace it that way.

TVET education is something I don’t play it. It is something I have at heart. Aside from being a teacher, I am a hairdresser and makeup artist.

From now till the end of the year, I want to open up and train more people, men and women alike. Age is not a factor. Wherever, let’s meet and talk about it.

Watch the video below;

Afriyie hangs out with 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Miss Amoani

The talented fashionistas from the Eastern Region Afriyie and Amoani looked classy in stylish outfits for their shopping spree.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Afriyie's interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3 New Day

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

gloriaosarfo stated:

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm

akofori_1 stated:

These people haven't been fair to the eastern regional reps since 2021. People are losing interest in the show

elorm_eli stated:

Afriyie speaks like a queen

nanaama_akweter stated:

Hmmmmm Afriyie eviction was quite shocking hrrrrr

missyawson stated:

She speaks so well. TV3 looks sharp. . I love her

__abeiku__stated:

Your name alone makes you stand out

