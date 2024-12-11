Ghanaian musician turned politician Kwame Asare Obeng has made some big promises to his constituents after the 2024 elections

The MP-elect for the Gomoa Central constituency added he would put an end to injustice in his constituency

Some social media users commented on the trending video on Instagram, which United Television posted

Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has assured his constituents that he will fight against any public figure to take back land stolen from them.

The MP elect for Gomoa Central A Plus made this known in a live interview on United Television.

MP-Elect For Gomoa Central Constituency Kwame A Plus outlines his projects after the 2024 election victory. Photo credit: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

"Before I went to the contest, I researched whether they preferred the sitting MP. After the team conducted the research, we learned that 70+ people didn't like the sitting MP."

"We knew what the people wanted, and it was land issues. Some people have seized their land for a long time, so this week, I will take some significant actions they have not seen before."

"I will retrieve all the land seized over the years and establish that all those areas belong to us."

The father-of-three, Kwame A- Plus, who contested as an independent candidate, defeated the incumbent MP Nana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by 2,000 votes. The MP-Elect garnered 14,277 votes against Nana Eyiah Quansah's 11,637 votes.

Watch the video below:

Kwame A Plus shares his winning formulae

Kwame A Plus disclosed that he thoroughly examined the issues that his constituents cared about which he disclosed informed his campaign strategy.

Watch the video below:

A Plus' wife rejoices after election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about about Ghanaian who couldn't contain her joy after her husband won the 2024 parliamentary elections in Gomoa Central.

The celebrity mother who lives in the United Kingdom shared some sweet messages on Instagram to thank her constituents for electing her better half.

Some social media users commented on Akosua Vee's post that became a top trend on social media platforms.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh