Western Region's Serwaah has won her first award and the ultimate title after her fabulous presentation on low self-esteem

The award-winning beauty queen received positive comments from the judges after her performance

Some social media users have congratulated the fashion model for working harder to make it to the finale

The Western Region representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Serwaah, was honoured with the Star Performer award after her impressive presentation on low self-esteem.

Many Ghanaians have praised the judges for finally uplifting her spirit and recognising her efforts since she joined the competition.

While Serwaah was receiving her award and a brand-new phone from one of the sponsors, she looked elegant in a three-quarter-sleeved African print dress and gold strappy heels.

Western Region representative Serwaah talks about low-self esteem

Serwaah spoke about her struggle with low self-esteem due to societal beauty standards favouring light skin.

She discussed the issue of skin bleaching and its risks and promoted self-acceptance and a healthier beauty perspective

Some social media users have congratulated Serwaah for winning the Star Performer award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

h.o.n.n.y.gram stated:

Well deserved! Her topic was very much relatable. It is happening to lots of the youth

Pi_nna_cle stated:

Serwaaa to the whole wiase

Susan_mort24 stated:

Today’s awards were all biased

Akuaxerwaa stated:

This lady has been underrated for so long

Missmarfowah stated:

AHOSA is super proud of you❤️

iamrukky_mumin stated:

Well deserved. Beautiful Serwaa

finest_vogue_fashion_school stated:

Your light will always shine ✨ my dear ❤️

lhi_na4's profile said:

Well deserved ., congratulations girl

