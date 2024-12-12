Spain and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is the most-searched footballer across the globe in 2024, according to Google

The 17-year-old, who has been touted as the next big thing in the sport, is already rubbing shoulders with the best in the game

His explosive performance with the Spanish national team, as well as with Barca, naturally brought him into the spotlight

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has emerged as the most searched footballer on Google in 2024, a testament to a meteoric rise that has captivated the football world.

From breaking records to collecting individual honours, the teenager has experienced a year reminiscent of a blockbuster film script.

Lamine Yamal has been crowned the most searched footballer on Google in 2024. Photos by Josep Lago and SOPA Images.

Lamine Yamal's rise to fame

At just 17 years old, Yamal has already established himself as an integral part of Barcelona's first team.

His dazzling displays not only earned him a regular starting berth but also contributed significantly to Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, where he clinched the prestigious Young Player of the Tournament award, UEFA reports.

Since turning 17 in July, the rising star has demonstrated maturity and talent beyond his years.

His exploits in the ongoing 2024/25 season underline his potential to become a generational talent.

Comparisons with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi have become increasingly common, further fuelling his ascent to global prominence.

His crowning as the world's best young player at the 2024 Ballon d'Or Gala added another feather to his cap.

Remarkably, Yamal secured an eighth-place finish in the overall Ballon d’Or rankings, setting a record as the youngest nominee in the award’s illustrious history.

This milestone solidifies his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the game today.

Lamine Yamal named most-searched footballer on Google

Beyond football, Yamal's influence transcends the sport.

According to Goal, in 2024, he ranked among the top three most Googled athletes globally, trailing only Olympic boxing sensation Imane Khelif and legendary fighter Mike Tyson.

His third-place finish highlights his burgeoning appeal and widespread fascination with his journey.

Lamine Yamal's dad predicts greatness for his son

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Lamine Yamal, envisions a remarkable future for his son in football.

Mounir expressed that Yamal has only scratched the surface of his immense potential, estimating that the world has seen just 20% of what the young star is capable of achieving on the pitch.

