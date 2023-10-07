A group of people claiming to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) caused chaos at Despite Media's United Television (UTV).

The group stormed the studios of UTV during the live broadcast of the station's flagship entertainment programme, United Showbiz, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

A group claiming to be NPP supporters disrupted UTV's United Showbiz

In a video circulating the alleged NPP supporters were spotted in the studio shouting that they were NPP people. Some of them demanded to know the whereabouts of Kwame A Plus, a critic of the NPP government and a regular pundit on the show.

