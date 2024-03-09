Who was Leanne Goggins? The untold truth about Walton Goggins's wife

Walton Goggins is an American actor famously known for his various roles in notable movies and TV shows such as Justified, Predators, and The Shield. His success has seen him receive multiple awards and nominations. But aside from his profession, Walton's first wife has generated interest from the public. Who was Leanne Goggins, and what happened to her?

Leanne in a white tank top wearing sunglasses on her head (L). Walton Goggins at the GQ's Global Creativity Awards in New York (R). Photo: findagrave.com, Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Leanne Goggins was Walton Goggins's first wife. She remained married to her husband until her untimely death in late 2004. Her story led to an interest in her life and death, with many curious to know the cause behind her death.

Leanne Goggins's profile summary

Full name Leanne Knight Goggins Gender Female Birth year 1967 Died 12 November 2004 (aged 37) Place of birth New Brunswick, Canada Buried Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Peggy Kaun Father Robert Brian "Bob" Knight Siblings One Profession Dog trainer

Leanne Goggins's biography

Leanne Knight Goggins was born in 1967 in New Brunswick, Canada. She died on 12 November 2004, aged 37, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents were Peggy Kaun and Robert Brian Knight. Leanne also had a step-dad known as Arnold Kaun and a brother, Jason "Jay", who lives in Australia.

Leanne's biological father, Robert Brian Knight, died on 26 March 2016 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada.

Top-5 facts about Leanne Goggins. Photo: Walton-sanders-goggins.com (modified by author)

Leanne had jaundice while growing up. Jaundice is a medical condition in which the skin, sclera (whites of the eyes) and mucous membranes turn yellow. The disease resulted in her starting school late. However, she overcame the condition and studied till college.

Leanne Goggins's profession

Leanne was Canyon News' first advertiser and a professional dog trainer. Her love for animals began at a young age despite being unable to own pets due to her . However, as her medical condition improved by age, she was able to pursue her passion.

In the early 2000s, Leanne began a dog-walking business in the Laurel Canyon neighbourhood of Los Angeles. She named the business Canyon Dog Walking. Among her notable clients was Liberty, the official mascot dog of Canyon News, an English-language weekly newspaper published in Beverly Hills, California.

When did Walton Goggins and Leanne Goggins get married?

The former couple married in 2001 after dating for around one year. The pair met in 1999 while filming the movie Shanghai Noon in Canada. After marrying, Leanne relocated to Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, California, to live with her husband and their dog, Beulah.

However, after three years, the marriage had started to crumble. Leanne was allegedly unhappy with her husband's busy schedule. In addition, she preferred living in somewhere other than Los Angeles, California and opted for her homeland in Canada.

Eventually, Leanne requested a divorce, ending the four-year long marriage. The pair then reportedly deleted each other's photos online and stopped communicating.

How did Walton Goggins' wife die?

She died of injuries sustained from falling from a California building. On 12 November 2004, at around 4 p.m., Leanne jumped from the 17th floor of a Los Angeles building, resulting in severe injuries that ultimately led to her death.

According to police reports, Leanne Goggins's death was self-inflicted, and there was no sign of foul play. She was also struggling with chronic depression, a factor which may have contributed to her death.

In a 2019 interview, Walton opened up on how her first wife's death affected him. He said,

I drifted for upwards of three years after that. It took me a really long time to come back from it,

Walton continued,

If it weren't for the people in my life that cared about me, that stepped in and helped me understand that life goes on, I don't know what would have happened.

Leanne Goggins's funeral

According to Find a Grave, the family of Leanne Goggins laid her to rest at the Rocky View Garden of Peace Cemetery in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Her memorial service was on Friday, 19 November 2004, at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Funeral Home, 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard.

What is Walton Goggins doing now?

Walton is still an actor, featuring in various films and TV shows. According to IMDb, the actor has 105 acting credits. Here are some of Walton Goggins's movies and TV shows:

Movies

Year Titles Roles 2010 Predators Stans 2012 Django Unchained Billy Crash 2015 The Hateful Eight Captain Chris Mannix 2018 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Lawrence 2018 Tomb Raider Mathias Vogel 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp Sonny Burch 2022 Dreamin' Wild Joe

TV shows

Year Titles Roles 2010–2015 Justified Boyd Crowder 2016–2017 Vice Principals Lee Russell 2017–2018 Six Richard 'Rip' Taggart 2019–present The Righteous Gemstones Baby Billy Freeman 2019 The Unicorn Wade Felton 2021–present Invincible Cecil Stedman (voice)

Who is Walton Goggins's spouse?

The American actor is married to filmmaker Nadia Conners. Nadia is a director, writer, and producer known for her various roles in The 11th Hour and This is All of Us as a director. Walter and Nadia married in August 2011 and have one child, a son, together.

FAQs

Who was Leanne Goggins? She was the first wife of American actor Walton Goggins. Where does Leanne Goggins hail from? She is from Alberta, Canada, where she was born and raised. What happened to Leanne Goggins? She took her own life in November 2004. Was Leanne Goggins an actress? No, she wasn't. She was a successful dog trainer. Is Walton Goggins still married? Yes. The actor remarried filmmaker Nadia Conners in 2011. How tall is Walton Gibbons? The actor is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What medical condition did Leanne Goggins suffer from? She was allegedly born with jaundice. However, the situation improved as she grew older.

Leanne Goggins is famously known as the first wife of American actor Walton Goggins. The former couple tied the knot in the early 2000s and stayed together until Leanne died in 2004. Her untimely death was a shocker for Walton and their fans.

