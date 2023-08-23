Top 10 Fu Manchu moustache and beard styles: How to grow and style

There exist various beard designs in the world. However, some stand out more than others. One famous beard style is the Fu Manchu moustache, popular among the biker communities. Learn about the beard style, including how to grow and style it.

The Fu Manchu moustache is a beard style made famous by the English author Sax Rohmer's film adaptations of Rohmer's stories. The story consists of a fictional character, a supervillain known as Dr Fu Manchu, who has a distinct moustache.

Fu Manchu moustache and beard styles

The Fu Manchu moustache is less commonly seen nowadays than other beard designs. However, this iconic design is slowly returning. Here are ten Fu Manchu moustache styles to try out.

1. Long Fu Manchu moustache and beard

This long, twisted moustache variation is distinctive and often associated with Chinese villains. This design comprises a long ducktail beard, giving a carefree and messy look.

2. Thick and bushy

The thick bushy is a broad, bushy stash with more prominent hairs around the chin. Let the beard overgrow and buzz it to the desired thickness to achieve the desired look.

3. Ultra short and no beard

The ultra-short and no beard is ideal for bald men or those with a receding hairline. It is buzzed closely to the skin and looks best when worn with no beard. This ultra-short stash has a charming yet rugged appeal.

4. The Fu with connected sideburns

The Fu with connected sideburns is ideal for a rugged and solid look. To achieve this outcome, ensure your chin is neat and closely shaved to maintain the Fu shape. Let your sideburns grow long to complement the moustache.

5. Mountaineer

The mountaineer stash variation is a long straight, sometimes rugged, wild man style. It comprises a salt and pepper colour without a beard.

6. The long-waxed Fu

The long and waxed Fu is a unique and dramatic moustache unsuitable for everyday life. It comprises an extra-long stash sculpted with moustache wax. Let your moustache grow long and wax it into a sculptured shape to achieve this look.

7. With a goatee

The Fu Manchu moustache with a goatee is perfect if you have an oblong face shape. This design is ideal for younger men, and you could combine it with a smooth side-combed hairstyle.

8. The corkscrew Fu

The corkscrew is a long unique Fu Manchu with two corkscrew whiskers. You can let your moustache grow long and shape them into two corkscrews at the whiskers.

9. Fluffy Fu

The fluffy Fu is a long, thick, bushy growth with long, drooping ends. Paired with long hair, the silky Fu produces a robust masculine outlook.

10. The Hogan Fu

The Hogan Fu is the signature beard style of the American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan which he has worn for decades. You can achieve Hogan Fu by wearing a full moustache and not letting the sides near the mouth be too thick or full.

How do you grow a Fu Manchu moustache?

Below are the steps to follow to grow a Fu Manchu moustache:

Grow your moustache. Trim your facial hair leaving a strip above the top lip and around the mouth. Grow your moustache so it hangs down from your face at the corners. Once fully grown, use moustache wax to train your whiskers to maintain the desired shape.

What is Fu Manchu's origin?

It originated from the book series film adaptation The Mystery of Fu Manchu (1929), where the antagonist wears an iconic moustache. Since the film, the Fu Manchu moustache became integral to cinematic and television stereotypical depictions of Chinese villains.

FAQs

Why is it called Fu Manchu moustache? The stash gets its name from the fictional character Dr Fu Manchu, featured in the British series The Mystery of Fu Manchu. What does Fu Manchu mean in Chinese? Per the Urban Dictionary, the name means Axe Quing Dynasty, with Fu meaning axe and Manchu, the Qing dynasty that ruled China before 1911. What does a Fu Manchu look like? It comprises a full straight moustache growing downward past the clean-shaven lips and chin in two tapered tendrils, often extending past the jawline. What is the difference between a horseshoe moustache and Fu Manchu? The Fu Manchu is connected to the face at the top corners of the mouth, while the horseshoe is connected all through. Who wears a Fu Manchu moustache? The American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is one of the most prominent people with the stash. What is the other meaning of Manchu? They are members of the Manchuria indigenous people who conquered China and established a dynasty in 1644. Is Fu Manchu a real name? No, it is a fictional character, a Chinese criminal genius who was the hero-villain of novels and short stories by Sax Rohmer.

The Fu Manchu moustache is among the most popular beard designs worldwide. It originated from a fictional character, Dr Fu Manchu, created by English author Sax Rohmer. The moustache style is popular among bikers and is often associated with a bad boy image.

